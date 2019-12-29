When considering who would be this year’s KPC Media Group All-Area Football Prep and Coaches of the Year, it was a no-brainer.
East Noble senior quarterback Bailey Parker earned the Prep of the Year while his coach Luke Amstutz was named the Coach of the Year.
The Knights’ run to the Class 4A State Final was fueled, in large part, to Parker’s ability to come up big in big games.
Parker helped East Noble win its first sectional, regional and semi-state titles since 2003. And he did it on both sides of the ball.
He threw for 3,110 yards, 39 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He ran for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns. On defense, he tallied up 91 total tackles, six tackles for loss, five interceptions, eight passes defended, five fumble recoveries and five caused fumbles.
He made the Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50 All-State team and was an All-Northeast 8 Conference First Team selection.
He was named the Phil N. Eskew Mental Attitude Award winner in Class 4A football after the Knights’ 21-3 loss to Evansville Memorial in the state championship game. Parker joined Jeff Wedding, who won the award in 2003, as another East Noble quarterback to be a mental attitude award winner.
Amstutz has been successful as the leader of the Knights’ football program, but his teams could never get over the hump of winning a sectional title. He built a championship winner in 2019 and led it to where only two other East Noble grid teams have been before.
He won his first sectional, regional and semi-state titles as a head coach.
Seventeen East Noble football players made the All-Northeast 8 Conference list and 12 made the all-area team.
The Knights also won their third consecutive conference title and fourth since 2015. This year’s team set numerous program records.
Here’s the rest of the individuals who make up the football All-Area team.
Hayden Jones, Sr., WR-DB, East Noble
Jones made the IFCA Class 4A Senior All-State team and the All-NE8 First Team after he finished with 73 catches, 1,190 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. On defense, he had 63 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defended.
Rowan Zolman, So., WR-DB, East Noble
Zolman made the all-conference second team as safety. He ended up with 83 tackles, five interceptions, five caused fumbles, seven passes defended and two fumble recoveries.
Leyth Al-Mohammedawi, Sr., DL, East Noble
Al-Mohammedawi finished his East Noble career by leading the team with 13 tackles for loss and 72 total tackles. He also added three sacks to earn First Team All-NE8 honors.
Jacob VanGorder, Jr., LB, East Noble
If it felt like VanGorder was in on every play for East Noble’s defense, it’s probably because he was. He finished with 187 total tackles (including 124 solo tackles), six tackles for loss, four sacks and two fumble recoveries. For his efforts, he made the coaches’ Class 4A Junior All-State team and All-NE8 First Team at outside linebacker.
Cole Schupbach, Jr., LB-P, East Noble
Alongside VanGorder, Schupbach helped make up a fierce linebacking duo. Schupbach finished with 136 total tackles (83 solos), 12 tackles for loss, four sacks and three fumble recoveries. He earned All-NE8 Second Team honors as a linebacker and first team recognition as a punter.
Gage Ernsberger, Sr., WR-DB, East Noble
Ernsberger made the All-Northeast 8 Conference Second Team as a receiver this season. He finished with 45 receptions for 611 yards and 10 touchdowns. On defense, he finished with 60 tackles, one interception, two fumble recoveries and two passes defended.
Justin Marcellus, Jr., RB, East Noble
Marcellus was a pleasant surprise this season for the Knights. He wasn’t going to be the starting running back before the season but churned out 1,120 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He earned Second Team All-NE8 honors.
Alex Manns, Sr., OL, East Noble
Manns was tabbed for the IFCA Class 4A Senior All-State team and made the All-NE8 First Team as an offensive tackle. He was along the line for East Noble’s offense that gained 5,915 total yards of offense.
Trey Ritchie, Sr., DL, East Noble
Ritchie finished with 83 tackles from his defensive end position. He added four tackles for loss and four sacks. He made the all-conference second team at his position.
Noah Schooley, Sr., OL, East Noble
Schooley made the All-Northeast 8 Conference Second Team as a guard. He was a key piece for the Knights’ offensive line that helped produce 5,915 yards of total offense.
Nick Munson, So., WR, East Noble
Munson emerged as a reliable target for the East Noble offense later in the season but gained a lot of yards. He finished with 624 yards on 56 catches and three touchdowns.
Landon Miller, Sr., RB-LB, DeKalb
Miller was one of the most dynamic players in the area. On defense, he led DeKalb with 63 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, three sacks. On offense, he was a 1,000-yard rusher, averaged 8.1 yards per carry and scored 13 touchdowns. He was an IFCA Class 4A Senior All-State and First Team All-NE8 selection at running back.
Tylar Pomeroy, Sr., OL-DL, DeKalb
Pomeroy was a First Team All-Northeast 8 Conference offensive tackle and made the IFCA Class 4A Senior All-State team. The senior was a part of a DeKalb offense that averaged 363.9 yards per game and scored 42 touchdowns. He added 17 total tackles and four tackles for loss on defense.
Jase Griffith, Sr., DL, DeKalb
Griffith was one player other teams had to game plan for when they were on offense. He was always in the backfield and finished with 59 total tackles and 16 tackles for loss. He was a Second Team All-NE8 conference player with nine sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Evan Eshbach, Sr., QB, DeKalb
In his one season with the Barons, Eshbach was one of the most efficient passers in the Northeast 8 and was an all-conference second team selection. He finished 106-for-172 for 1,404 yards and nine touchdowns. He completion percentage was 61.6. Eshbach also ran for 337 yards on 85 carries with four scores.
Jake Fulk, Sr., RB, Churubusco
Fulk finished out his Eagle career with a special season. He rushed for 1,812 yards on 206 carries and scored 20 touchdowns, and also caught two touchdown passes. He was named to the All-Northeast Corner Conference Small School team and selected as a Class 1A Senior All-State member.
Reese Wicker, Sr., OL-DL, Churubusco
Wicker was difficult to stop on both sides of the line of scrimmage. As a pulling guard in Churubusco’s offense, he helped the team rush for 382.9 yards per game. On defense, he had 83 total tackles, 17 for loss and 3.5 sacks. He also made the All-NECC Small School team and was a Class 1A Senior All-State honoree.
Hunter Bianski, So., DL, Churubusco
As a sophomore, Bianski made his impact along the defensive line. He totaled 76 tackles, including 24.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks. He also snagged one interception. He earned All-NECC Small School honors and was named an IFCA Class 1A Junior All-State selection.
Dusty Barkley, Sr., OL, Churubusco
Barkley finished his high school career as one of the best starting offensive tackles in the area. As a tackle for ’Busco, he helped the offense gain 382.9 yards per game.
Brandon Pruitt, Sr., RB-LB, West Noble
The Naval Academy signee was an All-NECC Big School Division selection for the third straight season. He rushed the ball 213 times for 1,504 yards with 15 total touchdowns. On defense, Pruitt had 101 total tackles, including 30 for loss and 12 sacks, eight forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He also made the IFCA Class 3A Senior All-State team.
Josh Gross, Sr., WR-DB, West Noble
Gross was another successful two-way player for the Chargers. He had 72 carries for 550 yards and seven touchdowns, and he grabbed 26 catches for 322 yards and five scores. Defensively, he had 75 total tackles (including 65 solos), five interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. He was an All-NECC Big School honoree for the second year in a row.
Raven Slone, Sr., RB-LB, West Noble
Slone was the best lead blocker for the Chargers, according to head coach Monte Mawhorter. He also rushed for 200 yards on 40 carries. Slone was a dominant linebacker for West Noble with 64 solo tackles, seven sacks and three fumble recoveries. He made the All-NECC Big School team.
Braxton Pruitt, So., LB, West Noble
Pruitt had a huge impact for a Charger defense that allowed 13.9 points per game. He finished with 70 total tackles (60 solos), 21 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. He was picked to the IFCA Class 3A Junior All-State team.
Kyle Mawhorter, Sr., QB, West Noble
As the leader of the West Noble offense, Mawhorter threw for 829 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for five touchdowns. For the second straight season he received All-NECC Big School recognition.
Lane Burns, Jr., DB, Eastside
As a coaches’ Class 2A Junior All-State recipient, the safety Burns finished with 63 tackles, four tackles for loss and seven interceptions, including two that were returned for touchdowns. He also added four fumble recoveries and four passes defended and was called the “best player on our team” by Blazers coach Todd Mason. He was also an All-NECC Small School selection.
Lane Cleckner, Jr., LB, Eastside
Cleckner was a one-man wrecking crew at linebacker for the Class 2A sectional champion Blazers. He finished with 96 total tackles (64 solos), 21.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He added four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and four passes defended to earn All-NECC Small School recognition.
Carson Evers, Sr., LB, Eastside
Evers helped in the effort from the linebacker position for Eastside as he was also an all-conference selection with 99 tackles, including 65 solos and seven for loss. He grabbed an interception, defended one pass, forced three fumbles and recovered two fumbles.
Chase Leeper, Sr., OL, Eastside
Leeper finished his Blazer career as an All-NECC Small School honoree at offensive lineman. Mason said, “When we have to get a first down, we go through him. Period.” With Leeper along the offensive line, the Blazers averaged 298.8 yards per game on offense.
Troy Kessler, Sr., OL, Eastside
Kessler joined Leeper as an offensive lineman for Eastside who made his way on the All-NECC Small School team. Mason called him the team’s leader and most physical lineman. Behind Kessler, the Blazers averaged 298.8 yards per game on offense.
Ryan Brandt, Sr., RB-DB, Angola
Brandt was an IFCA Top 50 All-State selection and was named to the All-NECC Big School team. The Purdue signee had one interception, two pass breakups and 43 tackles during the regular season. He was also the Hornets’ leading rusher with 557 yards and eight touchdowns.
Kyle Trick, Sr., DL, Angola
Trick led the Hornets with 11 tackles for loss during the regular season and had a team-high 54 tackles. The senior made the All-NECC Big School Division team as a defensive lineman.
Clayton Fielden, Sr., RB-LB, Garrett
As a two-way starter for the Railroaders, Fielden was relied upon to do a lot. He was an All-NECC Big School selection after he rushed for 861 yards on 151 carries and six touchdowns. On defense, he had 60 total tackles, five for loss and one sack.
All-Area Honorable Mentions: DeKalb’s Easton Rhodes, Ethan Brown, Hoyt Stafford and Trestan Kern, East Noble’s Brooks Miller, Caden Conley and Brett Christian; Angola’s Antonio Luevanos, Chase Soulliere and Ross Holman; Eastside’s Laban Davis and Wade Miller, Garrett’s Cole Bergman and Seth VanWagner, Fremont’s Kameron Colclasure and Karson Meeks, Lakeland’s Colton Isaacs and Nathan Grossman, Prairie Heights’ Ethan Hoover and Central Noble’s Austin McCullough.
