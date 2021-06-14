SATURDAY
PREP SOFTBALL
Lakeland’s Keirstin Roose and Churubusco’s Mariah Hosted in ICGSA All-Star Games at Decatur Central, Indianapolis (DH), 10:15 a.m.
AUTO RACING
Angola Motorsport Speedway, featuring Modified Mixer No. 1, 7 p.m.
MONDAY
PREP BASEBALL
IHSAA Class 2A State Final, Eastside vs. Providence at Victory Field, Indianapolis, 8 p.m.
