WATERLOO — One look was enough.
Seton Hill University’s wrestling program somehow got wind of DeKalb’s Braxton Miller and wanted more information on him.
“It’s almost like the eye test,” DeKalb coach Tanner Boman said. “They had one look at him and I got a random phone call from Pennsylvania saying ‘Who is this kid? We’ve never heard of him.’
“We sent them a little bit of video and I told them his back story and what he’s persevered through. They wanted him out there as soon as possible. He and his dad made the decision, I gave them my two cents, and I think they made the right call.”
Miller has committed to wrestle for Seton Hill in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. He’ll leave for school in about a week.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “It shows all the time and dedication I’ve put in.”
Miller said he’ll study business.
The Griffins, who compete in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and NCAA Division II, have a new coach in Vince DeAugustine, who was a highly successful high school coach in Pennsylvania, coaching eight state champions and five state runners-up.
Miller was the KPC Media Group All-Area Prep of Year last season after finishing fifth in the state at 145 pounds.
Miller had a 40-3 record, the second-highest win total in Baron history. He won sectional, regional and semi-state championships.
He is fifth all-time in wins at DeKalb with a 108-32 career mark.
His first loss came in the Defiance Border Wars over Christmas break. He did not lose in Indiana until the Northeast 8 Conference finals. His only other loss was in the quarterfinal round at Indianapolis, a match in which he surrendered offensive points in Indiana for the first time all season.
Miller wrestled injured for the bulk of the season after suffering an injury to his hand in December. He had to relearn much of his technique so he could execute it one-handed.
Miller also made the All-Area team as a junior when he went 30-7 and won an NE8 title, and also as a sophomore when he was 18-10 and a sectional and regional champion.
Miller said he’s ready to move past the injury.
“It’s mostly healed now. I still feel some pain,” he said.
Boman is looking for big things from Miller collegiately.
“It’s super exciting. I’ve said since I met him that he’s going to be a much better college wrestler than a high school wrestler,” Boman said. “Braxton can be as good or better than anyone around him. When you go to that level and that part of the country, he’s destined to be successful.
“Now that his hand is better he’s going to be able to show off his mat ability, which I think is his best position.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.