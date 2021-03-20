ANGOLA — Trine forced four turnovers in the second quarter to get back into its spring football opener against Albion Saturday afternoon.
But the Britons regained control in the third quarter to show why they are the preseason favorite to win the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and defeated the Thunder 27-16 at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
“Our kids never quit. They fought until the end,” Trine coach Troy Abbs said. “But they executed better than we did. Albion is very good defensively up front and won the line of scrimmage offensively.
“We had way too many penalties and defensively we gave up too many big plays.”
It was a defensive battle to start before Albion (1-0, 1-0 MIAA) scored on consecutive possessions late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter. Briton junior quarterback Jack Bush threw touchdown passes of 23 yards to Kolby Canfield with 4 minutes, 48 seconds left in the first quarter and to Justin Thomas for eight yards 1:14 into the second to lead 13-0.
The Thunder (2-1, 0-1) turned Albion over four times in a time span of 10:43 and got 10 points from those takeaways.
Alex Price connected with freshman Connor Arthur for a 12-yard scoring pass with 6:42 left before half after Keysean Amison recovered a fumble from Albion running back James Bloomfield at the Trine 39-yard line. A 16-yard pass from Price to Brandon Kline on fourth down-and-14 to the Britons’ 14 set up that first Thunder touchdown.
After Jaylen Matthews recovered an Albion fumble on the next possession, Trine capitalized again with Ryan Hibbetts kicking a 47-yard field goal to get his team within three at 13-10 with 3:51 left before halftime.
The Thunder had a chance to at least tie late in the second quarter after the two teams traded turnovers. But Hibbetts’ 39-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right in the final seconds of the first half.
Albion scored on its first two possessions in the second half. Bush capped an 11-play drive by beating the Thunder defense to the pylon on a 10-yard keeper with 6:42 left in the third quarter. Jackson Cooney kicked the extra point to put the visitors up 20-10.
After the Britons forced a three-and-out on Trine’s ensuing possession, Bush connected with Thomas on a seam route down the middle of the field for a touchdown covering 60 yards. It was 27-10 with 5:58 left in the stanza after Cooney’s PAT.
“We didn’t play well on third down in the third quarter,” Abbs said.
Trine backup quarterback Brett Kaylor threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to freshman Rece Lehman on the final play of the game.
Bush was 26-of-38 passing for 329 yards with the three touchdown passes and an interception for Albion. Thomas caught six passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. The Britons were 7-of-16 on third-down conversions and outgained Trine 467-325.
The Thunder were 4-of-14 on third-down conversions and made eight penalties for 100 yards. They only rushed for eight yards and Price was sacked five times. The sophomore quarterback was 18-for-36 passing for 273 yards and an interception.
Arthur had all four of his receptions in the first half for 73 yards. Kale Lawson caught five passes for 59 yards.
“Connor is a special player. He’s very fast and he’s a good returner,” Abbs said. “We have to be creative in getting him the ball.
“We’re a young team. We’re learning to make adjustments, and we’ll get better,” he continued. “We had four freshmen on the defensive line and they played hard against a championship caliber team.”
On defense, sophomore linebacker Kyle Naif led Trine with 13 tackles, including 12 solos. Amison had six solos in his eight total tackles and also had an interception, a forced fumble and a pass breakup to go along with his fumble recovery.
The Thunder will host Adrian this coming Saturday at 1 p.m.
