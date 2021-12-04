WATERLOO — DeKalb’s boys basketball team faces many demands as it tries to learn a new system from a new coach.
The Barons still need to have a good time through the process, however, and they seemed to Friday night.
The Barons overcame a 10-point first-half deficit, then took control in the second half by attacking the inside and getting help from some clutch shooting in defeating North Side 67-57.
The DeKalb defense also limited the explosive Legends, who have several capable three-point shooters and lightning quickness to score in transition and apply pressure defensively.
More than that, the Barons looked more like new coach Marty Beasley wants them to look.
“Our effort and our enthusiasm was good tonight for all 32 minutes,” said Beasley, who recorded his first win as Baron coach. “We talked about that in practice. We need to get more energy, we need to have fun doing this. Competing has to be fun.
“We made some mistakes, but our effort means we made a lot more plays which is good.”
Connor Penrod scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half in front of a rowdy Baron student section and had nine rebounds. He shared team scoring honors with Donnie Wiley, who had three threes among his 20 points and also made five assists.
Alex Leslie added 11 points to go with seven assists and six rebounds.
The Legends (0-3), who had lost previously to Lawrence North and Blackhawk Christian, got 19 points from Jordan Green and 17 from Brauntae Johnson. Rodney Woods had nine boards.
North was without a key contributor, junior Brashawn Bassett.
The Legends went up 28-18 in the second quarter, and held the Barons without a field goal for more than four minutes. Leslie’s three-point play and Jackson Barth’s three-pointer helped revive DeKalb just before the half, when North held a 32-24 advantage.
The Legends got several scoring chances on deflections, but also began to accumulate fouls by being overanxious in their trapping defense. The Barons held up for the most part, making only nine turnovers.
Then came DeKalb’s onslaught inside. The 6-foot-6 Penrod had the team’s first 11 points after intermission. The Barons hacked away at the lead, and Wiley’s three had them within 46-45 as the quarter ended.
“We did a better job protecting up top and getting the ball inside,” Beasley said. “I don’t think we ran many good things in the first half to get the ball inside.
“The second half we made a couple adjustments to get the ball inside. That was a huge difference and got them in foul trouble. We got some easy baskets.”
Another Wiley three put the Barons ahead 51-50 at the 6:27 mark. That began a 12-2 DeKalb run that saw Johnson foul out on a technical foul after he had scored. Barth made both free throws, and Leslie capped the surge with a three.
The Barons struggled at the line — they hit 17-of-29 — but made enough down the stretch to stay out of trouble and complete the win. They held North to just 11 fourth-quarter points.
“We did a pretty solid job (on defense),” Beasley said. “We’re going to get better at it. I was very pleased that we limited them somewhat.
“Our toughness, our togetherness was really good. We broke a couple of times on our defensive rotation here and there. We’re going to do that for a while until we learn the defense and what the responsibilities are. I appreciate their attention to detail this week.”
North Side took the junior varsity game 52-35. Caiden Hinkle led the Barons with eight points, and T.G. Pike and Will Weber both added seven.
