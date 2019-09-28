HUNTINGTON — For Baron fans, it was worth staying up late.
DeKalb’s Northeast 8 Conference football game at Huntington North was delayed almost two hours due to storms and lightning Friday night, but the Barons treated their faithful night owls with a dominating display on both sides of the ball in a 26-7 win that spoiled the Vikings’ homecoming.
DeKalb (5-1 overall, 3-1 NE8) amassed 353 rushing yards and 24 first downs, and controlled the ball for more than 31 of the 48 minutes. The Baron defense smothered the Vikings, limiting them to 10 rushing yards.
Landon Miller gained 213 yards on 22 carries and broke touchdown runs of 49 and 30 yards. Tanner Jack added 158 yards on 27 carries.
“They did a great job all night, the O-line, and the running backs ran hard on a sloppy field,” Baron coach Pete Kempf said. “We hit a couple of passes in places.
“I’m excited with how the boys played tonight, given it’s fair week and the days off. We had an hour bus ride down and we’re sitting in the gorgeous Huntington North fieldhouse for an hour (during the delay). It’s great to be in a community that takes great pride in its facilities.”
Jase Griffith led DeKalb’s defense with two sacks of Huntington North quarterback Reid Johnson and a fumble recovery. Griffith also recovered the Barons’ onside kick to begin the second half.
“The defense played a great game, especially up front. Jase Griffith was definitely the MVP tonight,” Kempf said.
While the Barons took the lead on the third play from scrimmage on Miller’s 49-yard TD run, the Vikings (2-4, 1-3) hung around as two nine-play drives by DeKalb came up empty. One ended on an errant shotgun snap which was recovered by Huntington North’s Nathan Jacobs at the Vikings’ 14.
Another bad snap on a punt gave the hosts the ball at the DeKalb 28 and helped them take their only lead. Garret Johnson scored on a 9-yard run to put the Vikings up 7-6 at the 5:37 mark of the half.
The Barons had the answer, however, marching 75 yards in 11 plays. Evan Eshbach hit Easton Rhodes on a 14-yard scoring pass, then the Barons got a fortunate bounce on a pass for a two-point conversion, with Evan Snider making the catch for DeKalb after the ball caromed off teammate Tanner Huff.
The Vikings halted another drive into their territory when Aden Dennis sacked Eshbach and forced a fumble that was recovered by Bailey Landrum.
DeKalb finally got some breathing room, however, on Miller’s second touchdown run and Jack’s 1-yard plunge for a score. Jack had set up the touchdown with a 37-yard dash to the Viking 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.