Women’s Basketball
Brown leads Michigan in NCAA opener
SAN ANTONIO — Former DeKalb standout Leigha Brown had 28 points to lead sixth-seeded Michigan in an 87-66 romp over 11th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday.
The Wolverines (15-5) will meet Tennessee in the second round today.
Brown, a junior, scored 17 straight points for the Wolverines after they had a 44-42 lead in the third quarter. Her three-point play with 2:16 to play in the quarter had Michigan in front 61-52, and Florida Gulf Coast could get no closer than within eight the rest of the way as its 25-game win streak ended.
For the game, Brown hit 12-of-16 from the floor and made two threes. She hit 4-of-6 at the foul line.
In 16 games, Brown is Michigan’s second-leading scorer with a 17.6 average. She also averages 4.4 rebounds per game.
Junior High Wrestling
Garrett wins junior high NECC meet
LIGONIER — Garrett’s junior high wrestling team captured the NECC meet March 13 at West Noble.
Garrett finished with 275 points. Angola was second with 215 points, followed by Fairfield with 198.
Central Noble was fourth with 154, followed by Prairie Heights (153), Eastside (115), Churubusco (110), West Noble (106), Fremont (93), Lakeland (27) and Westview (14).
Garrett’s champions were Brock McCartney (75 pounds), Ramon Sierra (80), Carter Fielden (95) and Cameron Ruble (175).
Dallas Davidson (117), Blake Denman (132) and Keegan Brown (160) were winners for Angola.
Eastside’s champions were Braden Gerke (85) and Lane Snyder (90).
Fremont had two champions: Zandier Rowe at 150 pounds and Michael Humbert at 285.
Prairie Heights winners were Brody Hagewood (110) and Brock Hagewood (125).
Central Noble had one champion, with Damyan Duncan winning at 140 pounds.
Churubusco’s David Salazar was the champion at 195 pounds.
Teegan Clouse (125) and Alex Berrocales (220) were West Noble’s top finisher, placing second in their respective weight classes.
Drannon Miller was Lakeland’s top finisher, placing third at 132 pounds. Ian Bontrager was the top finisher for Westview, placing fourth at 90 pounds.
Junior High Golf
Eastside seeking junior high coach
BUTLER — Eastside is searching for a junior high golf coach. Interested candidates should contact athletic director Aaron Willard at the school at 868-2186, ext. 3003 or by email at awillard@dkeschools.com.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports best scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has listed its best scores for the week of March 15.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors were taken by Joe Dekoninck for men (205 pins over average), Karen Metcalf for women (125) and Trenten Krebs for youth (88).
MEN: Moose — Travis Grigsby 279, 750 series, Ryan David 268, Jack Pfierman 259, 753 series, Mike Hasselman 258, 758 series, DeWayne Stapleton 257. Booster — Jason Flaugh 290, 708 series, Mark Medler 279, 708 series, Kyle Baker 279, 780 series, Tim Klinker 277, 715 series, Matt Haiflich 268, 734 series, Doug Speaker 266, Jason Morris 258, Kris Purdy 253, 714 series, Matt Englehart 252, 744 series, Matt Patrick 709 series, Nick Payton 705 series. Industrial — Mike Hasselman 254. Friday Morning Trio — Ray Pence 255. Friday Night Recreation — Jim Jarman 265, 771 series. Bowler & Bowlerettes — Eddie Worrell 253.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachael Gardner 226, 603 series, Megan Books 205, 575 series, Katrina Nickerson 203, 541 series. Booster — Heather Newman 234, 646 series, Dawn Simmons 206, 587 series. Thursday Night Ladies — Nel Kneubuhler 203, Lauren Flewelling 201. Bowler & Bowlerettes — Karen Metcalf 213, 533 series.
YOUTH: Northeast Indiana Classic — Skyler Plummer 300, 759 series. Majors — Eddie Gowgiel 603 series.
College Softball
Trine 1-1 vs. ranked teams so far
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Trine went 1-1 against NCAA Division III ranked teams on Sunday at Transylvania University. The 22nd-ranked Thunder lost to No. 7 DePauw 7-2, then rallied to beat the 10th-ranked host Pioneers 6-5.
In the Thunder’s second game of the day, Trine scored all three of its runs in the top of the seventh inning after two outs to come back from a 5-3 deficit. Bailey Vande Giessen tripled to left to score two runs to tie the game, then scored on Taylor Murdock’s infield single.
Anna Koeppl (2-1) was the winning pitcher after throwing two and two-thirds innings in relief for the Thunder (4-2). Murdock had two hits and also scored a run. Victoria Porter and Amanda Prather both doubled and walked.
Earlier on Sunday, DePauw broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the fourth inning, then added five runs in the fifth.
Vande Giessen singled, scored a run and had a sacrifice fly to drive in a run for Trine. Freshman Lauren Clausen started pitching and took the loss in her collegiate debut, allowing seven runs (six earned) and five hits while striking out four.
Acrobatics & Tumbling Trine wins first meet
ANGOLA — Trine had its first victory in program history Sunday afternoon, defeating Georgetown, Kentucky, College, 171.265-147.925 in a dual meet at Hershey Hall.
The big difference was that the Thunder were able to field a team for the for the team event while the Tigers did not. Trine scored 50.94 in that final part of the dual meet.
Georgetown outscored the Thunder in the other events of the meet, 27.55-16.85 in the compulsory event, 25.35-22.85 in acro, 25.60-24.05 in pyramid, 25.15-24.40 in the toss and 44.275-32.175 in the tumbling heats.
College BaseballThunder lose 2 at WabashCRAWFORDSVILLE — Trine lost to Wabash 20-2 and 19-9 on Sunday.
Sophomore Cory Erbskorn homered in each game for the Thunder (0-9) and drove in four runs on the day. Tyler Robinson, Avery Fulford and Josh Fulford had two RBIs apiece in game two.
Drew Bradford and Drew Cebulak started and took the pitching losses for Trine.
College Tennis
Trine men prevails over Albion Britons
ALBION, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s tennis team defeated Albion 7-2 on Sunday.
Angola junior Jaxon Davis won his No. 3 singles match in straight sets for the Thunder (6-3). He also won at No. 2 doubles with teammate Drew Dixon.
Trine 7, Albion 2
Singles: 1. Everitt (TU) def. Gurzell 6-1, 6-4. 2. Streit (TU) def. McGarry 6-2, 6-1. 3. Jax. Davis (TU) def. Polizzi 6-4, 6-4. 4. R. Smith (TU) def. Malcolm 6-3, 6-1. 5. P. Smoker (Alb) def. Dixon 6-4, 5-7, 11-9. 6. Czarnecki (Alb) def. Mullet 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Streit-R. Smith (TU) def. McGarry-Polizzi 8-6. 2. Jax. Davis-Dixon (TU) def. Gurzell-Malcolm 8-5. 3. Everitt-Mullet (TU) def. Czarnecki-Burkhart 8-7 (7-3).
Thunder women bounce back strong
Trine University’s women’s tennis team lost its first dual of the 2020-21 academic year 5-4 at Saint Mary’s on Saturday, then prevailed at Albion 9-0 on Sunday.
Ashley Spirrison and Central Noble graduate Ellie Cole won their singles matches and won together at No. 1 doubles on both days for the Thunder (8-1).
Sunday’s results
Trine 9, Albion 0
Singles: 1. Spirrison (TU) def. Jost 6-0, 6-0. 2. Jad. Davis (TU) def. Ruger 6-1, 6-4. 3. Morales (TU) def. Duncan 4-6, 6-4, 10-4. 4. Cole (TU) def. McDonald 6-0, 6-1. 5. Savage (TU) def. DeRose 6-2, 6-0. 6. Lozier (TU) def. Reed 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (TU) def. Jost-Duncan 8-1. 2. Jad. Davis-Jordan (TU) def. Ruger-McDonald 8-1. 3. Savage-Morales (TU) def. Lorenzoni-Swillum 8-2.
Saturday’s results
Saint Mary’s 5, Trine 4
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (TU) def. Megan Davy 6-0, 6-1. 2. Lucy Chamberlin (SM) def. Jadyn Davis 5-7, 6-2, 6-1. 3. Lilly Chamberlin (SM) def. Eva Morales 6-0, 6-2. 4. Ellie Cole (TU) def. Meredith Heckert 6-3, 4-6, 6-0. 5. Kathleen McLeod (SM) def. Trista Savage 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. 6. Camille Lozier (TU) def. Annika Smith 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (TU) def. Davy-Heckert 8-1. 2. Li. Chamberlin-Lu. Chamberlin (SM) def. Jad. Davis-Lozier 8-7 (7-1). 3. McLeod-Jane Price (SM) def. Savage-Andrea Jordan 8-1.
College Hockey
Trine’s ACHA D2 men split with Bulldogs
Trine went 1-1 against Adrian in ACHA Division II men’s contests this past weekend.
The Thunder won 8-3 at Thunder Ice Arena on Saturday, then lost to the Bulldogs 6-0 in Adrian, Michigan, on Sunday.
