ANGOLA – A new era of Angola football got off to a good start in exciting fashion Friday night as the Hornets got big plays all night long that led to a 21-14 win over visiting northeast Indiana rival DeKalb.
Angola officially played its first game on its new FieldTurf surface Friday night.
But the surface ended up being the side story: The Hornets got it done on the field and a huge kickoff to the 2022 season.
“Huge night for our kids,” Angola coach Andy Thomas said. “This was a great high school football game. That’s a good team over there.”
Angola amassed 227 yards on the ground and another 93 through the air.
Quarterback Tyler Call led the way with 72 yards on 17 carries and a TD. Andre Tagliaferri added 63 on 12 carries and Ethan Miller had 67 yards on 13 totes.
The two teams traded possessions through out a scoreless first quarter – then traded touchdowns in the space of less than three minutes.
It was DeKalb striking first on a 5-yard TD toss from Tegan Irk to Derek Overbay with 9:38 left in the second.
It was Angola responding on the opening play of the ensuing drive as Micah Steury set the Hornets up at the DeKalb 33 with a nice kickoff return. Angola struck on the opening play of the drive as Tyler Call and Andre Tagliaferri connected on a TD pass.
Angola had the momentum heading into the locker room, driving for a 5-yard scoring strike from Call to Lane King and a 14-7 Hornet advantage with 16.9 seconds left in the first half.
DeKalb cashed in an Angola turnover in the third quarter to knot this one again at 14, with Irk and speedy freshman Robert Bell connecting on a 10-yard TD pass with 2-11 left in the stanza.
That set up a finish that was going to come down to who wanted it more.
It was the Hornets staking the first claim to the fourth-quarter advantage, as Angola took the lead at 21-14 on a 5-yard TD scamper by Call.
Would the Hornet defense rise to the occasion to give Angola a hard-fought win to christen its new FieldTurf playing surface?
Most definitely yes. Michael Burelison had a huge pass breakup in the end zone to deny the Barons on fourth-and-goal from the Angola 15 to help ice this one.
Angola hosts Leo next Friday night. DeKalb entertains Garrett. Both non-conference affairs are slated for 7 p.m. kickoffs.
