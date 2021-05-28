GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was a tough second day for Trine University athletes Friday at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Irwin Belk Track after a solid first day on Thursday.
On Friday, sophomore Jake Gladieux finished 15th in the preliminaries of the 110-meter hurdles in 15.15 seconds. He did not qualify for today’s finals.
Seniors Neil O’Brien and Elizabeth Lohman ran in the 3,000 steeplechase to complete their collegiate track careers. O’Brien was 17th in the men’s in 9 minutes, 59.32 seconds, and Lohman, a Carroll High School graduate, was 19th in the women’s race in 11:43.69.
On Thursday, DeKalb High School graduate Jack Beakas finished ninth out of 17 runners in the men’s 10,000-meter run in 30:56.32.
Beakas was as high as fifth place a little before the midway point of the long distance event before falling out of the leaders’ group and back to the middle of the pack near the end of the run. He made a last push to finish ninth.
Two Thunder athletes qualified for final races on Thursday.
Gladieux was second in the second heat of the men’s 400 hurdles in 52.64 seconds and was fourth in qualifying overall. He will run in the 400 hurdles final today at 2:25 p.m.
Senior Evie Bultemeyer was 10th in qualifying in the women’s 1,500 in 4:37.33. She placed fifth in her heat. The Homestead High School graduate will run in 1,500 final today at 12:25 p.m.
Senior Levi Neuzerling was 16th in the men’s 1,500 preliminaries in 4:03.12 and did not qualify for the final.
Also in action today for Trine with Gladieux and Bultemeyer will be junior Valerie Obear in the women’s hammer throw. That event will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Today’s competition will end the 2020-21 Trine athletic year.
