Prep Baseball Eagles rally to top AHS in opener
FREMONT — Fremont rallies from a 4-0 hole after a half inning to beat Angola 6-5 in a Northeast Corner Conference game to start a twi-night doubleheader Saturday.
The Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win it. Ethan Bock walked and Nick Miller lined a single to left to knock out Hornet starter Micah Steury.
Eli Hendrickson came into the game in relief. Fremont’s Jacob Wagner could not get a bunt down on Hendrickson’s first two pitches, then singled to right. Bock scored to tie the game when the ball got away from the Hornets on the infield after a throw from the outfield, and runners were on second and third with no outs.
Remy Crabill was intentionally walked to load the bases. Then freshman Cayden Hufnagle hit a sacrifice fly to leftcenter to score Miller to end the game.
Miller hit a three-run homer for Fremont (6-2, 4-1 NECC, before Game 2) in the first inning. Gabel Pentecost pitched a complete game victory, allowing no earned runs and four hits, struck out six and walked none.
Angola scored four runs in the first with the help of two errors and a passed ball from the Eagles. Fremont made six errors in the contest.
Steury and Zak Hill each had a hit, a run scored and a run batted in for Angola (1-8, 1-4 before Game 2). Steury struck out 10.
Railroaders thump Knights
GARRETT — Host Garrett pounded out 13 hits, scoring nine times in the fourth inning, on the way to a 10-2 win over East Noble Saturday.
Kail Baughman had a huge day for the Railroaders, belting two home runs and driving in five runs. He hit a solo home run in the third and connected for a grand slam in the fourth.
Graham Kelham, Jaxson Nodine and Aiden Orth had two hits each for Garrett. One of Nodine’s hits was a double. Kelham drove in two runs.
Luke Holcomb pitched the first five innings, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out nine. Kelham struck out five batters in two innings of relief.
Trace Holliday, Trevor Marcellus and Carver Miller had hits for East Noble. Holliday and Miller had doubles.
Blazers sweep Bulldogs
BUTLER — Eastside defeated Ohio neighbor Edgerton twice by 10-0 scores in a doubleheader Saturday.
Blazer pitchers combined to limit the Bulldogs to a total of five hits in the two games. Both games ended early by virtue of the 10-run rule.
Eastside scored in every inning of the first game, including four in the fourth inning, outhitting Edgerton 9-2.
Nick Snyder pitched the first four innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out six. Jack Buchanan had two strikeouts in an inning of relief.
Buchanan and Jace Mayberry had two hits, with a triple each for the Blazers. Buchanan drove in three runs and Mayberry knocked in two. Laithyn Cook also picked up two hits.
In the second game, Caeden Moughler pitched into the fifth inning, retiring one batter. He allowed three hits and a walk while fanning eight. Ryder Reed struck out one in relief.
Buchanan, Snyder and Owen Willard had doubles. Willard drove in four runs and Buchanan collected three RBIs.
The Blazers stole seven bases. Reed and Willard had two each.
Churubusco drops wild contest
NORTH MANCHESTER — Churubusco lost to Manchester 18-17 on Saturday.
The Eagles (1-8) had eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 17-16 lead. The Squires (2-4) scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to win it.
Croix Haberstock was 3-for-5 and hit by a pitch for Churubusco. He homered, tripled, drove in four runs and scored three times.
Connor Slone and Wyatt Marks each had two hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Eagles. Keenan Hendricks scored three runs and had two hits.
Heights splits with Northfield
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Panthers split a doubleheader with Northfield on Saturday.
The Norse won the first game 6-4, then Heights won on a walk-off from Luke Severe in the same game, 9-8.
In the first game Cam Hall had three hits and two runs batted in. Hunter Allen had a home run and a pair of RBIs. Sam Levitz also had two hits.
Jeremiah Godsey pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits with two strikeouts. In 1 2/3 innings, Maverick Deveau gave up two unearned runs on a hit with a pair of putouts.
In game two, Deveau and Allen each had three RBIs, and Allen hit another homer. Dylan Malone went 4 1/3 innings on the mound and gave up four earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts. Phillip Sheets tossed 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief with a pair of putouts.
Chargers swept by Eagles
LIGONIER — The Eagles beat the Chargers 12-1 then 15-3 on Saturday.
Jonathan Schwartz had two hits including a double in the first game for West Noble.
In the second game, Brady Shields and Jordan Eash both had home runs for the Chargers.
Prep Softball Blazers rally to win 10th game
ANTWERP, Ohio — Eastside’s softball team rallied from a 3-0 deficit after the third inning to defeat host Antwerp, Ohio 10-3 Saturday.
Seven different batters had one hit each for the Blazers and six drove in one run each.
Kennedy Smyth had a pinch-hit double. Lilli Cline, Cadence Gardner, Kaylee Kaufman, Skyelar Kessler, Jayci Kitchen and Grace McClain had singles for the Blazers.
Gardner got Eastside’s first hit in the fifth, leading to two runs. The visitors erupted for seven runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. Antwerp committed seven errors.
All of Antwerp’s runs came with consecutive two-out singles in the third. Eastside pitcher Natalie Lower allowed just three baserunners, two on walks and one on an error. She finished with 14 strikeouts.
Hornets split with Dwenger
ANGOLA — Angola won game two 7-6 over Bishop Dwenger Saturday after losing the opener 7-0.
In game two, AHS (4-4) rallied from a 4-2 deficit after three innings with a five-run fifth inning. Dwenger committed five errors.
In game one, Melanie Lapp pitched a four-hit shutout for the Saints (4-4) with two strikeouts and three walks.
Heights falls to RedHawks
GOSHEN — Prairie Heights lost to Goshen 4-2 on Saturday.
The Panthers outhit the RedHawks 10-6. But Goshen scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie and hung on to win.
Freshman Emily McCrea had a two-run single in the fourth and walked for the Panthers (3-4).
Shyanne Duncan and Adilyn Smith each had two hits and a run scored for Heights. Kalli Aaron also had two hits.
Trinity Pratt went the distance and took the loss for the Panthers. She allowed two earned runs and six hits, struck out two and walked none.
Cougars lose at Whitko
SOUTH WHITLEY — Central Noble lost to Whitko 9-8 on Friday.
The Wildcats outhit CN 13-10 and scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off to victory.
Abby Hile hit a two-run homer for Central Noble.
Girls Prep Tennis Concordia edges Barons
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb dropped a 3-2 decision at Concordia Saturday.
Sophie Pfister won at No. 1 singles for DeKalb, and the doubles team of Maddie Hickman and Kennlee Dick also won.
DeKalb won 3-2 in the junior varsity match. Kayla Grogg won a singles match for the Barons, and their doubles teams of Katelynne Hartsough and Sydney Shambaugh, and Gracie Pinnington and Lily Armstrong also won.
Concordia 3, DeKalb 2
Singles: 1. Sophie Pfister (DK) def. Ruth Dolde 6-1, 7-6 (7-5). 2. Abby Scheideer (Con) def. Lauren Blythe 6-2, 7-6 (7-1). 3. Emma Jansing (Con) def. Eva Hostetler 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Maddie Hickman-Kennlee Dick (DK) def. Anna Dennekamp-Mallory Bean 6-4, 6-2. 2. Alyssa Linder-Kate Jones (Con) def. Bella Brunson-Evie Pepple 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Panthers go 1-2 at Wawasee
SYRACUSE — Prairie Heights went 2-1 at the Wawasee Super Duals on Saturday.
The Panthers beat Southwood 5-0 and lost to the host Warriors and Columbia City both by 3-2 results.
Kylee Leland at No. 2 singles and Brooklyn Landis at No. 3 singles both went 3-0 on the day.
Prairie Heights 5, Southwood 0
Singles: 1. Katie Eash (PH) def. Lyndzy Silvers (S) 6-1, 6-4. 2. Kylee Leland (PH) def. Carrie Collins (S) 6-3, 6-3. 3. Brooklyn Landis (PH) def. Courtney Finney (S) 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Alayna Boots-Caylee Bachelor (PH) def. Alaina Dague-Taylor Cavins 6-0, 6-1. 2. Ashley Everlander-Katie Rheinheimer (PH) def. Lydia Topliff-Zoey Gaylourd (S) 6-4, 6-1.
Columbia City 3, Prairie Heights 2
Singles: 1. Kyndra Sheets (CC) def. Eash (PH) 6-3, 6-3. 2. Leland (PH) def. Maddie Miner (CC) 7-5, 2-6, 10-4. 3. Landis (PH) def. Addison Jordan (CC) 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Anna Schrader-Mollie McCoy (CC) def. Boots-Bachelor (PH) 6-3, 6-1. 2. Ashley Hoskins-Olivia Woodward (CC) def. Everlander-Rheinheimer (PH) 6-0, 6-0.
Wawasee 3, Prairie Heights 2
Singles: 1. Kiah Farrington (W) def. Eash (PH) 6-0, 6-0. 2. Leland (PH) def. Kaitlynn Jackson (W) 2-6, 6-4, 10-7. 3. Landis (PH) def. Mya Taylor (W) 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Allison Clark-Kenley Stewart (W) def. Boots-Bachelor (PH) 6-3, 6-1. 2. Sarah Beer-Katelyn Vetor (W) def. Rheinheimer-Everlander (PH) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).
Knights defeat Braves
FORT WAYNE — East Noble beat Blackhawk Christian 4-1 on Friday.
The Knights won both three-set matches in the dual. Those wins came from Kyndal Mynhier at No. 1 singles and from the No. 2 doubles team of Breanna Arnold and Brooke Lindsey.
In other area action Friday, Churubusco won 3-2 at home over Lakewood Park Christian and Lakeland lost to Northeast Corner Conference rival Fairfield 4-1.
Lauren Korte had one of the Panther wins over the Eagles at No. 1 singles.
In LaGrange, Lilly Schackow won by injury default at No. 2 singles for the Lakers’ lone point. Lakeland coach Michael Rasbaugh said in a report on the dual on Lakeland’s athletic website anchordownlakers.org that his team played well in a lot of areas despite the loss.
East Noble 4, Blackhawk Christian 1
Singles: 1. Kyndal Mynhier (EN) def. Mallory Needes 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. 2. Roselyn Sanchez (BC) def. Kya Mosley 6-4, 6-1. 3. Sadie Potts (EN) def. Liz Pickett 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Maria Bona-Ella Edwards (EN) def. Margaret Evans-McKenna Koepp 6-2, 6-3. 2. Breanna Arnold-Brooke Lindsey (EN) def. Tessa Zolman-Halle Kramer 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.
Prep Track & Field Panther girls best Falcons
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Prairie Heights girls won 81-51 over Fairfield in a Northeast Corner Conference West Division dual meet Thursday on the Panthers’ senior day.
Heights’ boys team lost to the Falcons 74-57.
Katia Fernandez won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs for the Panther girls.
Hank Glasgo won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 to lead the PH boys.
Prairie Heights girls 81, Fairfield 51
100 — 1. DeWald (FF) 13.47, 2. Tulley-Coe (PH) 14.06, 3. Henderson (FF) 14.16, 4. German (PH) 14.59. 200 — 1. DeWald (FF) 29.22, 2. B. Glasgo (PH) 30.12, 3. German (PH) 30.68, 4. Kain (PH) 31.22. 400 — 1. B. Glasgo (PH) 1:05.82, 2. Keil (FF) 1:14.96, 3. McCulley (FF) 1:15.29, 4. B. Hostetler (PH) 1:16.34. 800 — 1. Kuhn (FF) 2:51.03, 2. Steele (PH) 2:55.69, 3. Ca. Wells (PH) 3:01.44, 4. A. Myers (PH) 3:08. 1,600 — 1. Fernandez (PH) 6:15.9, 2. Steele (PH) 6:18.09, 3. Kuhn (FF) 6:19.59, 4. A. Myers (PH) 6:30. 3,200 — 1. Fernandez (PH) 13:56.07, 2. B. Hostetler (PH) 14:01.64.
4x100 relay — 1. Fairfield 55.72, 2. PH 56.12. 4x400 relay — 1. PH 4:46.62, 2. Fairfield 5:09.50. 4x800 relay — 1. PH 11:32.44, 2. Fairfield 12:01.25. 100 hurdles — 1. Springer (PH) 17.03, 2. Culp (FF) 18.85, 3. Walworth (PH) 19.29, 4. Kacy Hartman (PH) 20.06. 300 hurdles — 1. Culp (FF) 56.35, 2. Kacy Hartman (PH) 56.65, 3. M. Armstrong (PH) 1:02.19.
High jump — 1. Culp (FF) 4-10, 2. Terry (PH) 4-6, 3. Ca. Wells (PH) 4-4, 4. M. Armstrong (PH) 4-2. Long jump — 1. German (PH) 14-7, 2. Springer (PH) 14-6.25. Shot put — 1. Terry (PH) 31-1.75, 2. Kar. Hartman (PH) 29-4.25. Discus — 1. Kar. Hartman (PH) 92-3, 2. O. Thacker (FF) 78-8, 3. Terry (PH) 77-3. Pole vault — 1. Stofleth (FF) 9-0, 2. Walworth (PH) 9-0, 3. Culp (FF) 7-6.
Fairfield boys 74, Prairie Heights 57
100 — 1. Helms (FF) 11.22, 2. J. Daniels (PH) 11.34, 3. Garcia (FF) 11.59. 200 — 1. J. Daniels (PH) 24.41, 2. T. Daniels (PH) 24.55, 3. Garcia (FF) 24.69. 400 — 1. Helms (FF) 57.44, 2. Bustamante (FF) 57.97, 3. McCrea (PH) 58.62. 800 — 1. H. Glasgo (PH) 2:09.90, 2. Garcia (FF) 2:22.38. 1,600 — 1. H. Glasgo (PH) 4:49.53, 2. Decker (FF) 5:31.72. 3,200 — 1. H. Glasgo (PH) 10:54.63, 2. Decker (FF) 11:37.54.
4x100 relay — 1. Fairfield 46.97, 2. PH 47.59. 4x400 relay — 1. Fairfield 3:57.38, 2. PH 4:08.34. 4x800 relay — 1. Fairfield 9:42, 2. PH 9:52.34. 110 hurdles — 1. Estep (FF) 17.78, 2. Kyle (PH) 18.03. 300 hurdles — 1. S. Zolman (PH) 48.15, 2. Kyle (PH) 48.97, 3. Miller (FF) 49.
High jump — 1. Solis (PH) 5-4, 2. Hochstetler (FF) 5-2, 3. Estep (FF) 5-2. Long jump — 1. Garcia (FF) 17-5.5, 2. Kyle (PH) 16-9, 3. Solis (PH) 16-2.5. Shot put — 1. Hofer (FF) 47-9, 2. Massaro (FF) 45-2. Discus — 1. Berkey (FF) 135-4, 2. Massaro (FF) 131-0, 4. Keeslar (PH) 104-5. Pole vault — 1. S. Zolman (PH) 12-0, 2. Silliman (FF) 8-6.
Prep Boys Golf Lakeland second at home invite
LAGRANGE — The Lakers finished second to Goshen at theirinvitational Saturday at Heron Creek.
Lakeland finished with a score of 336, behind the RedHawks’ 336. Westview was third at 345, Angola placed fifth at 359 and Garrett took sixth with the same score. Prairie Heights finished eighth, followed by West Noble, Eastside and Churubusco.
Lakeland’s Ben Keil took second after he lost a playoff with Elkhart Christian’s Aidan Hibbard. Keil finished two under par at 69. Tommy Curtis shot 77, Nate Keil had 92, Jensen Miller carded 98 and Tucker Klopfenstein ended with a 103.
Westview was led by freshman Silas Haarer’s 73. Wade Springer hit 90, and Carl Miller and Landon Bennett each had 91.
Heights was led by Noah Butler’s 95 and a 98 from Brayden Levitz.
EN 7th at Concordia
FORT WAYNE — The East Noble boys golf team was seventh out of 19 teams at the Concordia Invite at Foster Park Saturday.
Caden Anderson shot 73 and tied for 10th overall. Ryan Norden shot an 80, and Ronan Fisher carded an 82.
Evan Bassett finished at 90 and Nate Bowker came in at 98.
DeKalb did not finish too far behind the Knights with 327. Grant McAfee led the Barons with 76.
DeKalb also had 81 from Gavin Morr, 84 from Grant Stuckey, 86 from Grant Fetter and 87 from Bo Potter.
Fremont 5th at South Adams
GENEVA — Fremont was fifth out of 12 teams in the South Adams Invitational Saturday, shooting 371 at Wabash Valley Golf Club.
Josh Sherbondy led the Eagles with a 91.
Lukas Berlew and Luke Campbell shot 93 for Fremont. Jake Allman had 94, and Alex Chilenski had 111.
College Tennis Trine wipes out Comets; men make MIAA Tournament
MARSHALL, Mich. — Both Trine University teams defeated Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Olivet 9-0 at Marshall High School to end the regular season Saturday.
The Thunder men (10-7, 5-2 MIAA) clinched a berth in the MIAA Tournament and the No. 3 seed in the tournament with the win. Trine will face either Hope or Kalamazoo in a semifinal dual on May 4.
With Saint Mary’s 7-2 win over Adrian Saturday, the Trine women were eliminated from MIAA Tournament contention. They only lost 11 games in the dual with Olivet in finishing the 2021-22 season 11-7, 4-4 in the MIAA.
Trine men 9, Olivet 0
Singles: 1. Cole Goodman (T) def. Gabe Hand 6-0, 6-1. 2. Aaron Streit (T) def. Sam Vondra 6-1, 6-2. 3. Jaxon Davis (T) def. Kjeil Dickinson 6-0, 6-1. 4. Drew Dixon (T) def. Trevor Lewis 6-1, 6-1. 5. Ryan Smith (T) def. Colin Moore 6-1, 6-2. 6. Caleb Morris (T) def. Jake Dickinson 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Goodman-Dixon (T) def. Hand-Vondra 8-4. 2. Streit-R. Smith (T) def. Benjamin Morrow-K. Dickinson 8-3. 3. Morris-Jax. Davis (T) def. Caleb Graham-J. Dickinson 8-0.
Trine women 9, Olivet 0
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (T) def. Makenzie Borg 6-0, 6-0. 2. Jadyn Davis (T) def. Ally Sears 6-1, 6-0. 3. Bekah Trent (T) def. Kennedy Karns 6-2, 6-1. 4. Eva Morales (T) def. Jenna Otten 6-0, 6-0. 5. Ellie Cole (T) def. Jill Arends 6-0, 6-0. 6. Kennedy Outwater (T) def. Drue Mullin 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (T) def. Borg-A. Sears 8-0. 2. Jad. Davis-Trent (T) def. Karns-Alyssa Davis 8-2. 3. Morales-Lizzie Welker (T) def. Otten-Arends 8-5.
Middle School Golf
CN falls to Indian Springs
COLUMBIA CITY — Central Noble lost to Indian Springs 232-256 Friday at Eagle Glen.
Issac Nodine was third overall with a 58 to lead the Cougars.
CN also had 60 from Hunter Halsey, 66 from Harrison Spencer and 72 from Keaton Weber.
