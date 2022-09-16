Conference play has begun, and as each week goes on, storylines build.
Top teams and players emerge, and intrigue builds. A big win leads to a bigger game.
Good, impactful teams lose, and lose a step. Every game from here on out is about keeping hopes alive, or maybe even salvaging a season.
There is a lot of intrigue in Week 5. Longtime rivals reconnect. Who remains as frontrunners? The Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division can go in different directions based on what happens tonight.
East Noble at Leo
Records: East Noble 3-1, 2-0 Northeast 8 Conference. Leo 2-2, 1-1 NE8
Media: WAWK (95.5 FM, Kendallville, and 94.3 FM, Auburn)
Last week: Lions won 28-12 at New Haven. Knights won 56-33 at home over DeKalb.
Last meeting: Lions won 32-29 in a Class 4A sectional first-round game in Kendallville on Oct. 22, 2021.
It’s a new chapter to this terrific rivalry, and it may not be all that different than most of the previous chapters.
Leo went back to its roots to pound a potentially dangerous New Haven squad by rushing for 325 yards last week.
East Noble values running the football while developing quality quarterbacks. Tyson Reinbold, Dylan Krehl and Michael Mosley carrying the pigskin are who the Knights are.
A test of wills on the ground and in the trenches with occasional throws for the sake of balance or out of necessity. This matchup does not have the star power, but this can still be a very good game.
Angola at Lakeland
Records: Angola 2-2, 1-0 NECC Big. Lakeland 2-2, 1-0 NECC Big.
Media: WTHD (105.5 FM, Kendallville), Hometown Media on Facebook, Lakeland Sports Network on YouTube
Last week: Hornets won 26-7 at home over West Noble. Lakers won 20-16 at Garrett.
Last meeting: Lakers won 30-28 at Angola on Sept. 17, 2021.
This game made the Lakers’ season last year and put them in a position to play for a division championship later in the campaign and was more of a rock bottom, backbreaking moment for the Hornets. Issues ran deeper than the fact the schedule was overwhelming in spots with Leo, Mishawaka Marian and Chelsea, Michigan.
Angola has proven to be tougher this year and being largely healthy at this point is a big plus. Offensive line play and quarterback Tyler Call have stepped up in particular. The Hornets have still outrushed all of their opponents so far.
Khamron Malaivanh has been an anchor for the Lakers. The senior running back has 82 carries for 507 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been a big help to growing freshman quarterback Brayden Holbrook.
Both teams have solid skilled players, including receivers Owen Troyer and Deion Marshall for the Lakers and Andre Tagliaferri, Gavin Willis and Lane King for the Hornets. Which team can wear down the other more? Which defense can be more disruptive?
Fairfield at West Noble
Records: Fairfield 4-0 overall. West Noble 3-1, 0-1 NECC Big.
Media: elkhartcountysports.com
Last week: Falcons won 21-12 at home over Southport. Chargers lost 26-7 at Angola.
Last meeting: Chargers won 13-6 at Benton on Sept. 17, 2021.
The Falcons will test the Chargers mentally and physically.
West Noble plays a few freshmen and sophomores. Dealing with the deception of Fairfield’s triple-option offense and taking punches from seasoned offensive and defensive lines can take a toll on the opposition over four quarters.
Can the Knights get a spark from playing at home and stay in the fight?
The Falcons have two wins against Class 5A teams (Goshen, South Bend Adams) and one win over a 6A school from the Indianapolis area in Southport. Beating Southport is a quality win. The Cardinals have had success over much of the last 15 years, but have been overwhelmed by the rich talent in Indianapolis over the past couple of years.
Fairfield ran well enough and stopped the run against Southport, and also blocked a field goal attempt. The Falcons outrushed the Cardinals 194-41 and overcame Southport’s 284 yards passing.
Sophomore Breckan Maran has emerged as Fairfield’s top rusher with 376 yards at 5.3 yards per carry and three touchdowns. Senior quarterback Carter Kitson had 303 yards at 4.8 yards per carry and three touchdowns. Junior Ethan Schmucker has run the ball 47 times for 222 yards and two touchdowns.
Seniors Cohen Custer (21 total tackles), Brock Berkey (20 total tackles) and Dayton Lockwood (3.5 sacks) lead the Falcon defense.
Fairfield rarely throws the football. West Noble needs to put the Falcons in throwing situations and make plays like it did against Eastside two weeks ago.
Columbia City at DeKalb
Records: Columbia City 3-1, 2-0 NE8. DeKalb 1-3, 0-2 NE8.
Media: WJHS (91.5 FM, Columbia City), Auburn Essential Services Your Community Network.
Last week: Eagles won 41-0 at home against Huntington North. Barons lost 56-33 at East Noble.
Last meeting: Eagles won 51-28 at home on Sept. 17, 2021.
Columbia City’s high-powered offense is averaging 33.8 points per game and giving up just seven points per game. The Eagles are gaining 259 yards per contest. James Getts leads the Columbia City running backs with 316 yards on 31 carries with one touchdown. Justice Goree has 162 yards on 41 tough carries with a pair of touchdowns. Quarterback Colton Pieper has completed 33-of-58 passes for 457 yards with nine TDs. Stratton Fuller is Pieper’s favorite target with 21 catches for 271 yards and five TDs.
DeKalb is scoring 24 points and surrendering 31 points per contest — underwater numbers for a team struggling to win games. Caiden Hinkle is the Barons’ leading rusher with 343 yards on 93 carries with two TDs. Quarterback Tegan Irk has completed 94-of-123 passes for 550 yards with seven TDs.
On paper, this looks to be a matchup of two teams heading in opposite directions.
Eastside at Garrett
Records: Eastside 2-2, Garrett 0-4
Media: Garrett’s pay-per-view broadcast on ihsaatv.org
Last week: Blazers won 28-6 at home over Churubusco. Garrett lost 20-16 at home over Lakeland.
Last meeting: Blazers won 42-14 at home on Sept. 17, 2021.
The Blazers are a machine at full strength when Dax Holman is in the lineup. The Railroaders have shown fight and will especially have some fight in this rivalry game, but this younger team has struggled to play well for four quarters. It’ll be a tough task for the home team.
Last week, the Blazers contained Churubusco’s Riley Buroff and scored on all three of its first-half possessions in building a 21-0 lead.
Carsen Jacobs ran for 114 yards, Holman had 106 and Briar Munsey added 63 more.
Last week against Lakeland, Garrett built a 16-0 lead after one quarter, but the visitors took the lead in the fourth quarter.
Since taking over at quarterback, sophomore Calder Hefty has completed 31-of-57 passes for 403 yards and three TDs. His favored target is junior Luke Holcomb, who has caught six passes for 123 yards.
Fremont at Central Noble
Records: Fremont 2-2 overall; Central Noble 1-3, 1-0 NECC Small School Division.
Media: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola), Fremont Eagles Network on YouTube.
Last week: Eagles lost 44-0 at Erie-Mason, Michigan. Cougars won 20-0 at Prairie Heights.
Last meeting: Cougars won 56-12 at Fremont on Sept. 17, 2021.
Central Noble controlled the game with Prairie Heights a pretty good deal, and the stats certainly say that as the Cougars outgained the Panthers in total offense 413 yards to 83. The Cougars also caught a couple breaks along the way that kept the game from being more interesting as a couple of Panther touchdowns were taken away by penalties.
It appears that the bad cycle that often plays out for small-school football programs has hit Fremont once again. Injuries are enough of a factor where it disrupts the core of the varsity team and keeps the Eagles from fielding a junior varsity team. Fremont has yet to play a JV game and won’t be able to play a JV contest at Central Noble on Monday.
From a varsity standpoint, the Eagles have not been consistent on offense and have not put up much resistance on defense the last two weeks in their losses to North Central, Ohio and Erie-Mason.
The Cougars will want to clean things up and had some big games from younger guys. Sophomore quarterback Brody Morgan was 15-of-22 passing for 258 yards, one touchdown pass and an interception against Prairie Heights. Junior Tysen Deck caught four passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Matthew Rockey made seven total tackles, including four solos, 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Prairie Heights at Churubusco
Records: Prairie Heights 1-3, 0-1 NECC Small. Churubusco 2-2, 0-1 NECC Small.
Last week: Panthers lost 20-0 at home over Central Noble. Eagles lost 28-6 at Eastside.
Last meeting: Eagles won 35-0 at Brushy Prairie on Sept. 17, 2021.
Churubusco is coming off a tough loss to Eastside in its NECC Small Division opener last week.
The Eagles are led by Buroff, who has completed 21-of-36 passes for 418 yards with three touchdown passes and rushed for 159 more yards and two more touchdowns. Wyatt Marks is Turtle Town’s leading rusher with 330 yards on 77 carries with three TDs.
Heights, meanwhile, has been struggling with low numbers. The Panthers are a scrappy bunch, but they will have their hands full with a Churubusco squad that prides itself on being physical and getting after it in the weight room. The Eagles will be more experienced up front.
The Panthers are led by senior quarterback Trenton Daniels, who has completed 33-of-70 passes for 351 yards and seven TDs. Daniels has also rushed for 142 yards and a pair of TDs.
