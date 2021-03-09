College Track
Trine runners earn honorsFREELAND, MICH. — Several members of the Trine University women’s and men’s indoor track & field teams have been named All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association for their efforts this past weekend at the conference championships. Additionally, freshman Haley Livingston has been selected as the women’s “Most Valuable Field Athlete.”
On the women’s side, four individuals (including Livingston) earned All-Conference honors after winning individual events. Livingston captured individual titles in two events that included the 60-meter hurdles and the triple jump. In the 60m hurdles Livingston posted a time of 9.48 seconds in the preliminaries, momentarily breaking the Trine indoor record in the event that was previously held by Lydia Walterhouse (9.58 seconds). Later in the day, in the finals, Livingston improved upon her prelim time with a mark of 9.35 seconds to re-break her previous all-time mark. Off the track, Livingston posted the best overall distance in the triple jump of 34’ 8.25”. Her mark also broke the school indoor record in the triple jump that was held by Abigail Kuhlman (34’ 5.00”). Additionally, Livingston finished in second place in the long jump with a distance of 16’ 11.25” and was third in the 60-meter dash in a time of 8.12 seconds.
Joining Livingston at All-MIAA honorees are senior Megan Theismann, sophomore Autumn Presley (Pleasant Lake) and junior Valerie Obear. Theissman was the MIAA champion in the 5000-meter run in a time of 17:42.93 and then recorded the second fastest overall time in the 3000m of 10:26.23. Presley took top honors in the pole vault at a clearance of 10’ 0.00” which was about a foot-and-a-half higher than her nearest opponent. Obear recorded an impressive victory in the weight throw with a distance of 57’ 3.50” about five-and-a-half feet farther than second place.
For the men, two individuals and one relay team claimed event titles at the conference championships. Freshman Danny Vinson was one of three Trine runners to qualify for the finals in the 60-meter dash and posted a winning time of 6.99 seconds. Sophomore Jake Gladieux posted the top overall time of 8.30 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles, improving upon his preliminary time by eight one-hundredths of a second.
The Thunder men also captured the distance medley relay with the team of senior Noah Acker (Kendallville), freshman Ryan Smith, junior Holden Martin and senior Jack Beakas (Auburn) recorded a combined time of 10:40.69 to win the event.
College Hockey
Trine men’s season ends at Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — The season ended for Trine University’s men’s hockey team Tuesday night with a 4-1 loss to Adrian in a quarterfinal game of the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Harris Cup Playoffs at Arrington Ice Arena.
The Thunder (3-10-1) focused on slowing down the high-powered Bulldogs. Trine kept Adrian off the scoreboard for a little over 27 and a half minutes before the home team broke through.
Andrew Bellant had two goals for the Bulldogs (16-5), who begin their two-game semifinal mini-series with the Milwaukee School of Engineering Friday.
Junior Garrett Hallford scored a power play goal for the Thunder with a little over three minutes left on assists from Corey Robertson and Chace McCardle. That was Hallford’s seventh goal of the season.
Freshman Shane Brancato made 31 saves in goal for Trine.
Trine women fall in playoffs to Aurora
GENEVA, Ill. -- Trine University’s women’s hockey team ended its season with a 2-0 loss to Aurora in a quarterfinal game of the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Playoffs Wednesday evening at Fox Valley Ice Arena.
Sadie Parton scored for the Spartans (6-5-1) with just under seven minutes left in the second period during a very long shift for the Thunder skaters who were on the ice. Marissa Dunbar scored in an empty net in the final seconds.
Aurora outshot the Thunder on goal 41-24. Trine was 0-for-5 on the power play and finished its season at 2-11. One of the Thunder’s two victories was against the Spartans in overtime in early February.
Junior Emily Nettesheim made 39 saves in goal for Trine on Wednesday.
Basketball
Steuben’s YMCA to host 3-on-3 tourney
ANGOLA — The YMCA of Steuben County will host a 3-on-3 tournament for everybody age 16 and over on April 10.
The cost is $40 per team. Each team can have no more than five players on it. The winning team will receive a trophy.
Registration will end on April 5. No one will be allowed to register on the day of the tournament.
For more information or ask questions, contact Brice Bolinger by phone at 668-3607 or by email at Wellness@ymcasteuben.org.
GOLF
Trine to host annual golf outing
ANGOLA — Trine University will host its fifth annual Ketner School of Business Golf Outing on Friday, April 23, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Organized by the senior sport management capstone class and Tee it Up Trine, the event supports sport management and golf management students.
On-course games include longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt, with every golfer eligible to compete and win prizes. The $100 registration fee ($400 for a team of four) includes a box lunch, dinner, silent auction and prizes for the top three teams.
Trine students will be available to complete teams that have less than four people.
Sponsorships also are available beginning at only $75, and include opportunities to present a business in front of the Trine and Angola golfing communities. All proceeds from the KSB Open go toward costs for student opportunities including career fairs, networking events and class projects.
To sign up or learn more about the event, visit https://2021ksbopen.rsvpify.com/ or contact the Catherine Benson, dean of the Ketner School of Business, at (260) 665-4761 or bensonc@trine.edu.
