WATERLOO — DeKalb’s boys soccer team didn’t like the feeling of losing the lead in the first minute of the second half, so the Barons took it right back.
Hilberto Sanchez tied it for Lakeland just 34 seconds after the break, but freshman Carric Joachim pounced on a loose ball in the box and put it home less than 1 ½ minutes later, giving the Barons the lead for good in an eventual 3-1 win Tuesday.
DeKalb added a second goal off a corner kick later in the second half for insurance in its first victory of the season after two ties.
“We’ve been telling the boys to finish a game, and they definitely stepped up after they got scored on to tie the game,” DeKalb coach Justin Bigelow said. “I was proud of how they responded.
“It was a great result, however, at the end of the day we have to look at what we can improve upon, and there’s definitely lots to improve upon.”
Lakeland (0-3) had some good scoring chances in the second half, but junior keeper Reese Matthews made the DeKalb lead stand up. He leaped and used his left hand to tip a high drive from Sanchez over the bar 11 minutes into the second half, and he also lunged to his right to knock away Eduardo Montoya’s free kick ticketed for the far post.
“We’ve got players who have been playing real hard. We’re just not getting it together as a team,” Lakeland coach Joe Miller said. “We don’t have that cohesion yet.
“We’re hoping to get the young players doing what they need to and learning from the experienced players we have. We’re showing signs of improvement, we just haven’t put it all together yet.”
Joachim had two of the three Baron goals, and Kellen Exford had a goal and an assist. Tanner Collins also had an assist.
“We saw some good minutes from some freshman boys who are stepping up. We just continue to lean on each other and get better each day,” Bigelow said.
