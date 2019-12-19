AUBURN — Garrett’s goal coming into Thursday’s matchup against Lakewood Park was to slow down its best two players Chloe Jolloff and Taylor Gerke.
The Panther duo was held to a combined 12 points, and the Railroaders (8-3) came away with a 46-30 victory.
“I thought we played really well defensively against two of the best players in the area,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “Some of their other kids hit some shots but we weren’t really guarding them. We knew if we cut the head off the snake, we’d be alright.”
Jolloff scored her only basket when there was 5:35 left in the third quarter, and Gerke scored half of her points from the free-throw line, where she was 5-of-6.
Nataley Armstrong was tasked with guarding Jolloff for most of the game and did a respectable job, forcing her to take only six shots, and most of them, if not all of them, were contested.
“First of all, we were facing-guarding her, but that’s just respect. I know it’s tough. We’ve seen it. Faith (Owen) has seen it over the years, but that’s respect,” Lapadot said. “Nataley, I’ll take her against anybody. I don’t care, and I mean anybody on defense. She likes those challenges. I think it really feed her on the offensive end as well.”
Armstrong did turn her ability to stop Jolloff into points on the other end. She had a game-high 17 points and hit five threes, including three in the second quarter, which pushed a four-point lead into double digits by halftime.
The Panthers (6-7) jumped out to a 5-2 lead before Garrett went on a 12-0 run, which was capped by a steal and score by Bailey Kelham, who finished with seven points, nine rebounds and four steals.
Both teams struggled to score consistently in the second quarter. All of Garrett’s points came from Armstrong’s three-pointers, which were all assisted by Owen. Lakewood Park’s lone basket came on a three from Frannie Talarico, who knocked in three of them during the game for nine points and added 13 rebounds.
The Railroaders opened the second half with another three from Armstrong that was again assisted by Owen.
Once the lead reached 13 points, it stayed above that the rest of the way with the Panthers only getting to within 12 points a few times.
Owen and Morgan Ostrowski each finished with eight points. Ostrowski had 11 rebounds. Kierra Richards scored six points and four rebounds.
After a stretch of games from the end of November to the beginning of December when Garrett lost three of four by a combined 11 points, it has won three in a row. All of them by double digits.
What Lapadot has liked about his team’s effort after each of the losses is that they’ve been able to learn from them and improve in the areas in which they struggled, including strongly finishing out a game. They did that on Thursday, going a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, which kept Lakewood Park at a reasonable distance.
“Those were three tough teams. I felt like we had the opportunities and this group together has to learn how finish those, and step by step, we’ve been able to do that,” Lapadot said.
Garrett hosts New Haven on Monday night while Lakewood Park is off until Tuesday, Jan. 7 when it hosts Bethany Christian.
