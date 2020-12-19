OSSIAN — Many teams might be concerned if they missed their first 13 three-point attempts.
Those teams aren’t Norwell.
The Knights showed they have plenty of ways to score, whether it’s easy points off turnovers with their intense defensive pressure, pounding the glass for extra scoring chances or just finding the open player.
A run of 22 straight points in the first half put the Knights in control on their way to a 75-32 Northeast 8 Conference girls basketball victory over DeKalb Saturday night.
One of the four seniors who started for the Knights (8-0 overall, 2-0 NE8) on senior night, Kaylee Fuelling, led the way with 24 points. Maiah Shelton powered a second-half surge for Norwell and added 16.
Maddie Hickman had 13 points and Delaney Cox fought through early foul trouble to score nine for DeKalb (2-9, 1-1).
Sarah Brown led the Barons with seven rebounds and Skyla Tomasek had a game-high eight for Norwell.
A putback by Hickman and drive to the hoop by Cox for a basket gave the Barons an early 9-6 lead. Norwell then held the Barons scoreless for nine minutes as their streak of points resulted in a 28-9 advantage before a three-point play by Hickman ended the drought.
A basket by Elizabeth Martin brought the Barons within 34-21 early in the third, but the Knights clicked off the next 12 points and finished the third quarter on a 21-3 run to remove all doubt.
Norwell’s defense had 15 steals, contributing to 25 turnovers by the Barons.
Norwell also took the junior varsity game 50-14. Sienna Abbott had seven points and Evie Pepple scored five for the Barons.
