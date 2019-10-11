EMMA — The Lakewood Park girls soccer team finished this season with the most wins in a single season with eight. Unfortunately, another one didn’t come on Thursday night in the Class 1A Westview Sectional semifinals against Bethany Christian.
The Bruins (15-2) blanked the Panthers (8-6) by the score of 3-0 to advance to Saturday’s championship match.
Lakewood Park had the same strategy as a lot of teams this season when facing Bethany Christian: Stop Caroline Cartmel.
The Panthers were unsuccessful in that plan as the senior Bruin stole the ball away near the sideline with 14 minutes left in the first half and had a one-on-one situation with a Lakewood defender.
Cartmel was able to get around the defender and headed straight for the goal and took a shot that squeezed in between the post and the Lakewood keeper for the score, her 27th of the season.
That was the kind of night for the Panthers with the ball finding its way in the goal. In the second half off a short cross by the Bruins, the ball bounced off a Lakewood defender for an own goal, which gave Bethany a 3-0 lead.
LPC had its chances to score but they were limited.
Midway through the first half, Dani Lesser hit a nice through ball to Sam Hartz in the middle of the box. Hartz took a shot that was partially blocked by Bethany’s keeper but was left rolling in front of the goal. Hartz sprinted up to make another attempt but was beaten by another Bruin defender who dug it out of harms way.
With 20 minutes left in the match and after three corner kicks, the Panthers had a free kick 10 yards outside of the box. Addison Miller’s shot went through the wall, but was easily picked up by keeper Sarah Hochstetler.
Outside of those chances, Lakewood struggled to get strong shots on goal. It had five shots in the second half, but only a couple were on goal.
Cartmel assisted on the Bruins’ second goal, which was scored by Katie Sauder less than three minutes into the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.