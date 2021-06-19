BUTLER — Eastside is planning a fan bus to Victory Field in Indianapolis for Monday’s Class 2A state championship baseball game.
A minimum of 10 people is required for the bus. The bus will depart Eastside High School at 4 p.m. Monday.
To sign up, follow this link and fill out the information:
