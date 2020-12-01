GARRETT — Lots of experience, including a taste of the big time.
That’s what you’ll find in the Garrett wrestling room for the 2020-21 season as the Railroaders prepare to defend Northeast Corner Conference, sectional and regional championships.
Several key wrestlers return from last year’s history-making team that brought home the first sectional and regional titles for Garrett.
Along with the varsity veterans, the younger wrestlers on the squad are not new to wrestling, raising the hopes of coach Nick Kraus.
“In terms of having the most kids come into the room who have wrestled before, this has been the best start we’ve had,” said Kraus. “The majority have a wrestling base, so it’s been a lot easier to coach and a lot easier to move at a faster pace. Most of what we’re doing, these kids have been doing, so we’re just getting better at it.”
The Railroader experience starts with two returning state qualifiers who will likely swap places in the lineup.
Senior Colton Weimer (33-8) will be at 106 and sophomore Hayden Brady (35-6) will be at 113 or 120. Both won conference, sectional and regional titles a year ago.
“Brady grew and Colton’s kind of the same size he was last year,” said Kraus. “Even during quarantine they were meeting up and doing stuff. They were constantly staying ready.
“It’s been awesome watching them in the room. They’re both in the running to be in the top four kids in the state and compete for a championship. They know that when you get down there, you’ve got to have the right day, you’ve got to be on a roll.”
Seeing Railroader wrestlers achieve high at state, as Clayton Fielden did in runner-up finishes the past two years, makes a difference along with the experience.
“They know we belong and we can be there,” Kraus said. “We can compete for these high medals at state. You don’t have to go to a school that’s huge for that to happen. You’ve just got to have the right people in the room, the right coaches, the right parents, all those dynamics.”
Senior Tyler Walden has been battling an injury but hopes to return at 182 where he lost in the ticket round at semi-state last season. He was a conference champ and went 21-10.
Semi-state qualifers Kolin Cope and Seth VanWagner return. Cope will be at 160 while VanWagner could be at either 189 or 215. Cope will be pushed by promising freshman Chase Leech at 152.
Kane McCormack had a promising postseason cut short by a knee injury at the NECC meet last season. Also back are Brayden Baker at 132, Jadyn Gilbert at 138 and Wayne Wells at 145.
“That group has been the most competitive group we’ve had in the room. I’m excited to see how those boys do,” Kraus said.
The 170 spot is up for grabs between Mathew William, Jesse Badger, Carson Harter and Kameron Palmear. Whoever doesn’t get that spot may vie with Jack O’Connor for the 182 position.
Doug Merriman is a possibility at 195 or 220, and Gage Camp is set at heavyweight.
“Looking up and down the lineup, I think we have a chance to get 14 out of 14 to regional,” Kraus said. It’s a goal, it’s not easy. There’s not a huge weak spot.”
Those type of numbers at regional would put Garrett in contention for another title there.
“Sectional champion is cool, but regional champion gets you on the wall at our school. We hold that in a little higher regard,” Kraus said.
