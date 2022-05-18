WATERLOO — Nate Williams could be found at different spots on DeKalb’s defense last fall.
Regardless of where the Barons had him on the football field at any moment, it was wise to recognize his location.
“He’ll come downhill and stick you,” DeKalb coach Seth Wilcox said.
Williams will take his varied abilities to Trine University in the fall. He committed to play football for coach Troy Abbs and the Thunder Monday. Trine competes in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and NCAA Division III.
“Trine’s like a second home to me,” Williams said. “It’s 10 minutes from my actual home.
“Coach Abbs really connected to me on a personal level. All the coaches tried to do that on my visit there. All the players were really good when I met them.”
Williams plans to study exercise science.
Williams was a first-team All-Northeast 8 Conference and KPC Media Group All-Area selection last season. He was in on 95 tackles, with 10 tackles for losses and three sacks.
He had two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
“It’s awesome to see Nate accomplish his goals and go on. Trine’s a good school and it’s a good opportunity for him,” Wilcox said.
“Defensively for us he played a lot of different roles. He was a guy who could drop back into coverage. He could come up and we could put him in the box. He could insert into the run game very well. A lot of the colleges that came and looked at him saw he could do a lot of different things. He’s kind of a rare athlete in that way.”
Williams is grateful for his time at DeKalb.
“There was a transition. Pete Kempf the first two years created a new family atmosphere around here. That’s continued with Coach (Seth) Wilcox,” he said.
Williams hopes to play the same type of role with the Thunder.
“I feel I can bring a little speed to the program and my ability to read the field and see what’s going on,” Williams said.
“I’m hoping I can prove myself and get those snaps really quickly. I hope to get the flow of the game because high school ball is really different from college.”
