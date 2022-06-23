INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association Executive Committee voted on Thursday to make a significant change to the format of the annual boys and girls basketball state tournaments at the regional and semi-state rounds.
In the Executive Committee’s final meeting of the 2021-22 school year, the group of school principals and athletic directors voted 15-2 to make the regional round a single game and the semi-state round a two-game format beginning with next winter’s boys and girls tournaments.
This spring, IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig conducted a survey of principals, athletic directors, and boys and girls basketball coaches statewide, and 73.4% of those 781 respondents voted in favor of the change with at least 70% in all four groups approving.
Regional pairings will be drawn and announced at the same time as the traditional sectional pairings with two regional championship games being played at the same site and potentially from different classes.
Another new wrinkle includes conducting an additional blind draw and announcing the semi-state pairings the day after the regional championship games on IHSAAtv.org.
“We really like the potential of a high-energy atmosphere at the semi-state level with a chance to advance to the state championship games the following week at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home of the Pacers and Fever,” Neidig said in an IHSAA press release. “This new format will double the number of teams who play a week longer in the tournament and should create a lot of excitement in those communities and will be financially beneficial for those communities that serve as host sites.”
Tournament host sites will be approved by the Executive Committee in the fall.
The Executive Committee also approved raising ticket prices in several sports, including football and basketball sectional games from $6 to $7, raising an official’s stipend by $10 at all levels, and bumping officials’ mileage from 25 cents per mile to 50 cents per mile.
The Executive Committee approved modifying restrictions on Indiana schools competing against schools from beyond the 300-mile travel limit. IHSAA schools will now be able to participate against out-of-state schools from beyond the 300-mile limit as long as they are in good standing with their respective state associations, the venue is within the 300-mile limit, and is sanctioned by the National Federation of State High School Associations and the IHSAA.
Also, Indiana schools may now host out-of-state in Indiana from beyond the 300-mile limit as long as they are a member in good standing with their own state associations and the event is sanctioned by NFHS and the IHSAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.