BUTLER — The first step of a journey that hopefully leads to another IHSAA Class 2A state championship for the Eastside High School softball team is complete as the Blazers won the sectional they hosted.
Eastside routed Westview in the sectional final Thursday evening 22-0 in five innings.
With the win, Eastside improved to 28-2. Westview finished 5-16.
The Blazers scored four runs in the first inning and 16 in the second, when they sent 25 batters to the plate. They added two more in the third.
Grace Kreischer led the Blazers at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two homers — a grand slam and a three-run shot — and seven RBIs. She scored three runs. Grace McClain was 1-for-2 with a grand slam.
Eastside pounded out 15 hits on the night.
Natalie Lower no-hit the Warriors, striking out nine and walking just two.
Lower said it helps a pitcher settle in when her offense provides her with plenty of run support early.
The key with such a big lead, of course, is staying focused. “We reminded ourselves that it’s still a championship game,” Lower said.
Eastside coach Brennan Kitchen was able to substitute early and often. Kitchen said the Blazers stepped up their game from a 4-2 win over the Warriors on May 18.
“We didn’t put our best foot forward,” Kitchen said. “Today was a different story … I’m glad we had the chance to play them again.”
From here the road gets tougher. Kitchen said his team is focused on the task in front of it.
“One game a time, one inning at a time,” Kitchen said.
The Blazers will host a regional game next Tuesday night against the winner of the Manchester Sectional title game between Bishop Luers and South Adams.
