WATERLOO — DeKalb had the big start and Bellmont had the big finish.
The Barons got their bats going early in Wednesday’s softball clash in a three-run first inning. The Braves cut loose late with three runs on three hits in the ninth and took a 6-3 Northeast 8 Conference victory in extra innings.
Rachel Bleke’s two-run double down the left-field line snapped the tie, and winning pitcher Piper Baker singled home another run for the Braves (6-9 overall, 2-3 NE8).
DeKalb (6-11, 1-3) had a baserunner on a two-out walk in the bottom of the inning, but couldn’t get a rally going.
Baker went the distance for the win, allowing seven hits and pitching out of trouble after DeKalb’s big first inning. She dodged a leadoff single by Paige Storck and a leadoff double by Lillie Cserep in the fourth. Cserep was thrown out at the plate trying to score on Elizabeth Martin’s fly to center.
The Barons got back-to-back two-out singles from Storck and Brenna Spangler in the fifth, but Baker ended the inning with one of her nine strikeouts. She held DeKalb hitless the rest of the way.
“We hit the ball hard and right at them tonight,” DeKalb coach Jody Betley said. “I can think of three or four of them that were well-hit (but went for outs).
“It was one of those nights. Timely hits, they got them and we didn’t. That’s the way the game goes sometimes.”
After Bellmont scored a run in the top of the first, the Barons came back with one out in the bottom half. Storck, who was 3-for-4, doubled in one run and Spangler singled in another on the first of her two hits.
After Jayla Brown’s infield single, Rylee Moore sent one to the gap in left-center but freshman Taylor Bauer made a diving catch for Bellmont, forcing Moore to settle for a sacrifice fly.
“Their left-fielder makes a great play on the ball Rylee Moore hit, and if she doesn’t make that play, we might score a few more and we’re not playing nine innings,” Betley said.
The Braves scratched out runs on a first-and-third play in the third and an errant DeKalb throw in the fourth to tie it.
DeKalb starter Laci Munger allowed three hits and two earned runs in four innings. Amara Anglin then blanked the Braves on one hit over the next four innings before the ninth-inning difficulties. Munger returned to throw one pitch and get the final out on a pop-up.
“We were debating when to bring Laci back,” Betley said. “Amara was keeping them off balance for the most part, she just left a couple of pitches up and they got a couple of big hits.
“Our pitchers have thrown well. We’ve had three conference games this week, the hottest week of the season. We’ll come back Friday (at home) against Huntington North and be ready to go.”
