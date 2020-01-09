ALBION — Following a tough conference loss the night before, Garrett’s girls didn’t mind getting right back out on the court.
The Railroaders stunned host Wawasee by hitting its first five shots in less then two minutes and starting the game on a 17-2 run. It was the beginning of a strong comeback effort that brought Garrett a 60-44 win Wednesday night.
“It said on our scouting report, the No. 1 key to the game is ‘Do you want to be here?’ They did,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “Good teams want to get that taste out of their mouths.
“I was very happy with the bounce-back. It would have been easy not to do that.”
Garrett (11-4) was defeated 43-39 by Northeast Corner Conference rival Fairfield at home Tuesday. Lapadot felt his club changed for the better in Wednesday’s win.
“We know we didn’t play the way we can, the way we should and the way we have to,” Lapadot said. “A lot of that is credit to Fairfield, but blocking out and effort, that’s not something someone else did to us. That’s on us.
“They came out tonight and did some good things and shored up some things. We’ve got a lot to work on before Friday night (at Central Noble) and next Tuesday (the conference tournament), but it was nice to see them have fun.”
Bailey Kelham had 14 points and five steals for the Big Train. Morgan Ostrowski had 11 points and a game-high 14 rebounds, while Nataley Armstrong scored 11 points and made seven assists.
“We’re fully capable of having four players in double figures. Kierra (Richards) got (seven) just out of hustle and the things she does. Morgan did a good job controlling the boards and getting us into our transition.
“We haven’t been off to a good start on both ends of the floor since Nov. 30 against Prairie Heights. We’ve had good nights at one end, but even in our blowout games, the first quarters were tight. We had to find a way to be better.”
Jada Carter had 12 points and Tate Cowan added 10 for the Warriors (6-10).
Faith Owen scored to begin the early Garrett surge, then Armstrong assisted on baskets by Richards and Owen. Kelham had a three-point play and then a three-pointer, and Richards later added a three.
Garrett was 8-for-13 in the first quarter and held a 23-7 lead at the first stop. For the night, the Railroaders hit 51% (23-of-45). Wawasee hit 35% (15-of-43), and just 7-of-28 through third quarter, which ended with the Railroaders holding their biggest lead of the game at 44-22.
In junior varsity play, Sophia Ruble and Aida Haynes both sank a pair of free throws in the final 38 seconds to help preserve a 21-16 Garrett win. Halle Hathaway led the Railroaders with seven points, and Ruble and Kaitlyn Bergman each added five.
