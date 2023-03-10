Five area gymnasts have survived the sectional and regional.
They get their reward Saturday at Ball State’s Worthen Arena when they compete in the state finals. Four of the five have competed there before.
DeKalb junior Myca Miller, the area’s highest place finisher at the regional with second place in the vault, feels the experience will make a difference in her second trip to the big show.
“I’ll be more adjusted to the environment,” she said. “I won’t be as stressed. It’s the same event I did last year.”
Eastside senior Brielle Carter is the only area gymnast competing on two events after placing third in the floor and sixth in the vault in last week’s regional.
Angola is the lone team with two state participants, sophomore Alayna Shamp in the bars and freshman Bailey Lanoue in the vault. Shamp was at state with the Hornet team last year.
East Noble junior Audrey Beiswanger is returning to state in the floor.
The gymnasts will march in for the opening ceremonies at 11 a.m., with competition expected to begin at 11:30 a.m.
The experience already showed for Miller in her regional effort. Her first vault landing carried her a couple of steps too far, but she nailed her second try.
“My first vault was a little too powerful,” she said. “The second one felt like how I’ve normally been sticking them in meets before that.”
Being healthy this season has made a difference for Miller, DeKalb coach Kaitlyn Wolfe said.
“One thing that’s going to help this year is she’s been a lot more consistent with landing,” Wolfe said. “Last year she was hurt at the beginning of the season and missed some training time. We were kind of playing catch-up.
“We just didn’t have time to be consistent with landing. It was more just getting on our feet. This year we focused more on sticking the vault which has really helped her scores.”
Miller was a state qualifier two years ago in the floor as a sophomore.
“I’m super excited I made it. My whole goal was to out with a bang and this is a good way to do it, especially this time on two events,” Miller said.
She was third in the floor at Huntington last week and took sixth in the vault.
“I’ve cleaned everything up a lot like my jumps and my tumbling,” she said. “I was able to stick all my tumbling passes at regional and finish all my jumps. I had a really enthusiastic floor routine.
“I have one of the lower-level (in terms of difficulty) vaults, and I just barely made the cutoff. I stuck it really well. That’s what got me the score.”
Carter has competed as an individual for Eastside, but practices with DeKalb and competes in all of the DeKalb meets.
“I’ve had a lot of fun with the DeKalb girls this year. We’ve gotten a lot closer and had a great time,” Miller said.
Her mother and coach, Erin Carter, wants to see her finish strong.
“I’m really proud of her,” Erin Carter said. “She’s grown a lot. She’s grown in her skills, her confidence and her leadership. I’m thankful to DeKalb that they gave her this opportunity and treated her like one of their teammates.
“I think she’ll do well at state. I want her to have fun and give glory to God.”
Angola had one of its worst days at the regional, and missed a third straight trip to state as a team.
“It’s nice to create a tradition or expectation that we should be going down there (to state),” Evans said. “We’re hoping they go down there and finish the season just like they started.”
Shamp will also have the advantage of competing at state before.
“Really all season, she has been chill and confident. She’s been there (at state), so this isn’t new,” Angola coach Misti Evans said.
Evans is hoping Lanoue can handle the moment and set the tone for next season by having a performance fitting of a team leader.
Beiswanger fought a back injury all season. She missed East Noble’s first three meets. She got a big boost from helping the Knights earn a team regional berth.
“Basically, she worked, practiced and competed at her own pace,” East Noble coach Tami Householder said. “We were there to support her.
“The new trainer has been an amazing help. (Beiswanger) had the support of the team, her parents and her (siblings). That all put her in a good place mentally and physically.”
Beiswanger competed in the beam and floor last year at state.
“She said she is not nervous. She wants to do better than she did last year,” Householder said.
