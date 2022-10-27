The intensity will be racheted up tonight with sectional semifinal football games tonight.
The Class 4A Sectional 19 semifinals will be full of Northeast 8 Conference teams, including the latest in the Leo-East Noble rivalry to commence in Kendallville. DeKalb, who pulled off an upset over New Haven last week, will travel to NE8 champion Columbia City.
Two perennially solid 2A teams in northeast Indiana will square off in Churubusco when Bishop Luers takes on the Eagles.
An interesting matchup will also take place in Class 3A, where West Noble will travel to Knox.
Here’s some more information on all the area semifinal games.
Leo at East Noble
Records: Leo 7-3, East Noble 5-5.
Media: WAWK radio (95.5 FM, Kendallville, and 94.3 FM, Auburn), summitcitysports.com.
Last week: Leo won at home over Fort Wayne South Side 26-12 in a first-round game. East Noble won at Angola 46-22.
Last meeting: Leo won 28-21 on Sept. 16 in Leo.
This Class 4A Sectional 19 semifinal match two teams that are intimately familiar with each other as members of the NE8. The recent history between the two schools is not that extensive, as Leo joined the conference relatively recently along with Huntington North with teams largely from the old Northeast Hoosier Conference. The series is currently knotted at 6 wins apiece.
Leo is currently scoring 25.5 points per game and giving up 18.4 points per game. East Noble is averaging 29.7 points per game on offense and surrendering 28.2 points per contest.
This game will boil down to running the football and stopping the run. The Knights will have the fire at home after losing to the Lions in the regular season. EN needs to be carried by its physicality as long as it is still playing — the same physicality that overwhelmed Angola last week.
The winner of this closely-matched sectional semifinal will face the winner of the other Sectional 19 semifinal between DeKalb and Columbia City.
DeKalb at Columbia City
Records: DeKalb 4-6, Columbia City 9-1.
Last week: DeKalb won at home over New Haven 17-14. Columbia City outlasted Wayne on the road, 41-36.
Last meeting: Columbia City won 42-7 Sept. 16 in Waterloo.
The Barons will have their hands full trying to advance to the Class 4A Sectional 19 finals against one of the hottest teams in the area. Columbia City has won eight straight after an Aug. 26 loss to Delta.
The lifetime series between these NE8 foes is knotted at 23.
The Eagles have dug themselves early holes the past two weeks against Norwell and Wayne. Columbia City will want to avoid another slow start against a struggling Baron squad that still has numerous offensive weapons.
DeKalb, meanwhile, must find a way to do what the Barons were unable to do in the teams’ first meeting Sept. 16 and no other team has done since Delta, stop or at least slow down the Eagles’ potent offense.
Bishop Luers at Churubusco
Records: Bishop Luers 5-5, Churubusco 8-2.
Media: WKJG radio (1380 AM and 100.9 FM, Fort Wayne).
Last week: Knights won at home over Prairie Heights 48-0. Eagles won 41-0 at Central Noble.
Last meeting: Knights won 21-0 in a Class 2A sectional final in Fort Wayne on Nov. 2, 2012.
Competitive games for the Eagles have been hit or miss this season while the Knights have to be ready pretty much every week playing in the Summit Athletic Conference. It will be nice for Churubusco that a big game against a quality opponent will be at home.
It will be Luers’ passing attack versus a Churubusco running game that will try to produce while keeping the Knights offense off the field.
Senior Knights quarterback Charlie Stanski has nearly completed 60% of his passes (125-209) for 1,871 yards and 16 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
Six-foot-2 senior Nick Thompson is a solid two-way player for Luers. He has 42 receptions for 847 yards and eight touchdowns, and he has 53 tackles on defense, including 37 solos. Senior Brayden McInturf had 26 receptions for 392 yards and three TDs, and returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown against Prairie Heights last week. The Knights only average 86.5 yards per game rushing.
Eagles senior quarterback Riley Buroff has completed 57% of his passes (57-100) for 913 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has rushed for 628 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. He also has 32 total tackles, three interceptions and two pass breakups on defense.
Senior Wyatt Marks has 1,192 yards rushing at 6.3 yards per carry and 11 touchdowns. Sophomore Kameron Rinker had 380 yards rushing and 335 yards receiving had five total touchdowns. Junior tight end Gavin Huelsenbeck has 14 catches for 293 yards and three TDs.
Cullen Blake leads the Churubusco defense with 96 total tackles, including 53 assists, 11 for loss and three sacks. Junior Croix Haberstock had 68 tackles, including 41 assists, 15.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks. Sophomore Angelo Ianucilli has 64 tackles, including 35 assists, 10.5 for loss and three sacks.
The winner of this game gets Eastside or Manchester in the sectional final contest next week.
West Noble at Knox
Records: West Noble 8-2, Knox 7-3.
Last week: Chargers won 26-14 at home over Mishawaka Marian. Redskins won 65-28 at home over Lakeland.
Last meeting: N/A. First meeting between the two teams is tonight on Community Field for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Don’t be turned off that the game is an hour and a half away and barely in the Central time zone. This will be a physical battle as two veteran coaches face off. Monte Mawhorter has led the Chargers for 25 years. Russ Radtke is in his 46th season as a head football coach, including his third at Knox. Much of his career has been in northwest Indiana.
Radtke’s pistol option offense is led by senior quarterback Cohen Watson and junior tackle Isaiah Jones (6-4, 280). That offense went through Lakeland for nearly 650 yards rushing last week.
The Redskins has scored over 50 points five times and scored over 40 points two other times. But the Chargers can make it shootout with their strong running game and timely passing from Drew Yates. They will also hit you and be capable of controlling the line of scrimmage on defense. Putting Knox in passing situations will help West Noble.
Yates has completed 53% of his passes (60-113) for 796 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions. He has also ran for 630 yards at 6.8 yards per carry and 11 touchdowns.
West Noble has some thunder and lightning with sophomores Seth Pruitt and Fernando Macias. Pruitt has rushed for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns and Macias ran for 484 yards and five scores.
Linebackers Zach Beers and Nolan Parks lead the Charger defense. The senior Beers has 89 tackles, including 45 solos and 17.5 for loss. The junior Parks has 86 tackles, including 51 assists and seven for loss. Sophomore Jordan Eash and freshman McKale Bottles each have 4.5 sacks.
The winner of this game gets Jimtown or John Glenn in the sectional final next week.
West Noble defeated Mishawaka Marian for the first time in seven lifetime meetings last week. Their first meeting was in 1983.
Garrett at Yorktown
Records: Garrett 3-7, Yorktown 7-3.
Media: T1 Sports at ihsaatv.org.
Last week: Railroaders won at home over Bellmont 38-14. Tigers won 10-7 at Delta.
Last meeting: N/A. First meeting between the two programs will be tonight.
This will be a tough matchup for the Railroaders. While Garrett’s three wins have come against teams who have struggled for much of the year, the Tigers are in a good football league of largely 4A teams in the Hoosier Heritage Conference, led by arguably the state’s best 4A team in New Palestine.
And Yorktown was in a dogfight with crosstown Muncie rival Delta last week. Delta finished 3-7, but handed Northeast 8 Conference champion Columbia City its only loss of the season thus far.
Quarterback Mason Moulton, a 6-foot-3 junior, leads the Tiger offense. He has completed 58% of his passes (133-229) for 1,654 yards and 15 touchdowns, but had also thrown 14 interceptions. His top receiving targets are senior Kolton Nanko (59 receptions, 843 yards, 12 total touchdowns) and junior Conner Stevens (20 receptions, 232 yards). Junior running back Jalen Thomas had 16 carries for 849 yards, 26 receptions for 280 yards and 13 total touchdowns.
On defense, Yorktown is led by senior linebackers Luke Wilhelm (139 tackles, including 114 assists) and Jack Stinson (88 tackles, including 72 assists). Senior Anthony New and junior Ayden Ewing have six sacks each. Nanko has 59 tackles, including 33 solos, and three interceptions.
Garrett senior running back Robert Koskie has ran for 1,209 yards and 14 touchdowns and is averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He ran for 301 yards against Bellmont last week.
Senior Kyle Smith leads a young Railroader defensive unit with 100 tackles, including 62 solos, and has three interceptions.
Eastside at Manchester
Records: Eastside 8-2, Manchester 2-8.
Last week: Eastside won at Wabash 49-6. Manchester won at Whitko 36-6.
Last meeting: N/A. First meeting between the two schools is tonight.
This is a Class 2A Sectional 35 semifinal matchup between two teams whose fortunes have diverged greatly in 2022. Manchester’s only two wins have come over a Whitko squad that finished 0-10.
Eastside, meanwhile, has won its last seven after a 1-2 start. The Blazers won the NECC Small School Division title. They are led by senior quarterback Carsen Jacobs, who has stepped nicely into the big shoes left by Laban Davis. Jacobs has completed 50-of-82 passes for 704 yards with eight TDs and five picks.
He’s also been a bona fide dual threat with 162 carries for 1,158 yards with 13 TDs. Senior running back Dax Holman has 95 carries for 754 yards with 19 TDs.
Manchester is led by senior quarterback Brock Casper, who has completed 119-of-249 passes for 1,626 yards with 16 TDs and 12 interceptions. Mason Rooney keys the Squires’ rushing attack with 140 carries for 727 yards and seven TDs.
