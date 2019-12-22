GARRETT — Bluffton turned to defense and rebounding to awaken from a slow start.
After Garrett hit four threes in the first quarter, the Tigers made it much tougher for them to get the ball where they wanted and also crashed the glass, taking charge in a 64-41 win Saturday night.
Bluffton (5-1) quickly found its offense with the penetration of Hayden Nern and Konner Norman, and the inside presence of 6-foot-5 Tanner Cooley and rugged 6-2 senior Kain Thornton. The Tigers had six offensive rebounds in the first half and went on to dominate the boards 43-22.
Nern scored a game-best 22 points to lead Bluffton and Norman added 15. Cooley added 10 points and nine rebounds, while Nern also had nine boards and Thornton had eight.
Jayden Broadnax scored 15 and Jarrett Bailey had 14 for Garrett (1-7).
The Railroaders scored all 12 of their first-quarter points on threes, and Bailey hit from behind the line to pull them within 19-17 with just less than five minutes to play in the first half.
From there, Bluffton finished the half on a 15-4 run, with Nern scoring nine of the points, and led 34-21 at the break.
The Tigers’ three-quarter-court pressure and tough defense on the ball in the half court had a hand in eight Garrett turnovers in the third, when the Railroaders managed only three baskets.
Bluffton enjoyed a 22-point from third quarter, which featured threes from Thornton, Harrison Schreiber and Norman, and led 56-27 when it ended. The Tigers began substituting early in the fourth quarter.
Bluffton also took the junior varsity game 65-57. Jacob Molargik had 16 points, and Tyler Gater and Lukas Swagger both scored 11 for Garrett.
