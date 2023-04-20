AUBURN — A sendoff for former DeKalb basketball star Leigha Brown is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday.
Brown was drafted by the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream last week after finishing her collegiate career at Michigan.
The procession will travel west on Seventh Street from Clark Street through downtown and on to I-69.
Fans are encouraged to line the route and show their support for Brown.
