High Schools Schedules adjusted
Two sets of basketball games have been rescheduled and the Angola Gymnastics Invitational scheduled for Saturday has been canceled and will not be made up.
The Garrett boys will host Fairfield on Monday, starting with the junior varsity contest at 6 p.m. Central Noble will host Prairie Heights for three games on Feb. 19, starting with the C-team game at 5 p.m.
College Hockey Trine NCAA men qualify for NCHA playoffs
MILWAUKEE — Trine University’s NCAA men’s hockey team clinched a berth in the Northern Collegiate Athletic Hockey Association’s Harris Cup Playoffs for the first time in the three-year history of the program with a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee School of Engineering Saturday evening.
The Thunder (12-8-3, 10-5-3 NCHA) scored three goals in the third period to break a 1-1 tie after two periods.
TJ Delaney scored 1 minute, 38 seconds into the third period to give Trine a 2-1 lead. Justin Meers and Frank Trazzera added power play tallies.
Meers scored twice and Garrett Hallford had three assists for the Thunder. Brett Young made 23 saves in goal. MSOE is 8-9-6, 3-9-6.
MSOE was eliminated from playoff contention after its 1-1 tie with Trine on Friday night.
Meers scored on the power play with a little over 7 and a half minutes left in the first period to tie the score. Hallford and Brendan Prappas had assists. Young made 24 saves in goal for the Thunder.
Trine women lose two games at St. Norbert
DE PERE, Wis. — Trine University’s women’s hockey team had its postseason hopes take a major hit with two losses at St. Norbert this past weekend, 3-2 on Friday night and 5-1 on Saturday afternoon.
On Saturday, the Green Knights (7-14, 6-6 Northern Collegiate Hockey Association) had three power play goals.
Brandi Wilson scored in the third period for the Thunder (7-10-2, 3-9-4). Emily Nettesheim started in goal and made eight saves over the first 25 minutes. Molly Scarborough finished between the pipes and made 16 stops.
On Friday, St. Norbert scored two goals in the final 8-plus minutes to rally from a 2-1 deficit.
Theresa DiMaggio and Eryn Isaacson scored for Trine. Wilson and Devin Dzumaryk each had an assist. Scarborough made 19 saves in goal.
Trine is seventh in the NCHA with eight points and two conference games left at home against winless Finlandia Feb. 21 and 22. The top six teams make the conference playoffs. The Thunder are four points behind fifth-place St. Norbert and three points behind sixth-place Concordia, Wisconsin. St. Norbert and Concordia each have four games left. St. Norbert has the tiebreaker on Trine, and Concordia plays Finlandia twice.
Trine ACHA D2 men’s squad wins twice
Trine University’s ACHA Division 2 men’s hockey team won at Adrian 1-0 on Friday and beat Cincinnati 9-6 on Saturday at Thunder Ice Arena.
On Saturday, Dakota Davis had three goals for the Thunder (15-12-1), who scored the final three goals of the game. Dillon Fox and Dante Suffredini had two goals each.
H.S. Boys Basketball Whitko beats Panthers in overtime thriller
AUBURN — Whitko scored at the buzzer in overtime to defeat Lakewood Park Christian 78-77 Saturday.
Josh Pike put the Panthers ahead in the closing seconds, but the Wildcats won after a missed shot was saved from going out of bounds and a basket was scored as time expired.
T.J. Faur had scored at the buzzer in regulation to force overtime at 68-68. Whitko had led 40-27 at the half and 54-48 after three quarters.
Caedmon Bontrager led the Panthers with 27 points, Aiden Fetters added 19 and Pike scored 12.
Bowling Trine women bowl in Alma’s Scotty Open
JACKSON, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s club bowling team finished 14th out of 18 teams in Alma’s Scotty Open on Saturday with 5,755 pins.
The Thunder were led by Katherine Newman in 40th place with a 681 series for four games. Dakotah Alumbaugh was 50th with a 656 series. Irene Braun was 53rd with a 649 series.
Auburn Bowl reports best scores of the week
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top performances from the week of Feb. 3.
Joshua Wirges was the Papa Johns Bowler of the Week for youth, scoring 195 pins over his average. He set an association record by becoming the youngest bowler (13 years, 10 months) to bowl a perfect game.
Other Papa Johns honors went to Mike Casselman (148 pins over average) for men and Sandy Baatz (90) for women.
MEN: Moose — Kyle Baker 266, 733 series, Greg Dini 265, Mike Hasselman 257, 709 series, Jack Pfierman 255, Travis Thompson 711 series. Booster — Kris Purdy 268, Matt Englehart 268, Matt Patrick 268, Doug Speaker 267, Terry Bacon 255, Jeff Griffith 712 series, Mike Casselman 700.
WOMEN: Booster — Candy Salisbury 222, Sandra Plummer 215, 590 series, Nycole Wilkinson 208, 596 series. Thursday Night Ladies — Chris Goodman 225.
YOUTH: Majors — Joshua Wirges 300, 705 series, Kyle Toyias 279, 717 series, Xander Webb 276, 683 series, Ethan Pfeiffer 253, Ty Bell 248, 617 series, Jalyn Baxter 215, Aaric Page 621 series, Skyler Plummer 606 series.
