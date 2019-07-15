Garrett High School graduate Kobe Lucarelli was recently named to the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A All-State team at first base.
Lucarelli was the only area baseball player to earn First Team All-State honors by the state's coaches. Four other area players were honorably mentioned in their respective classes: Angola's Aaron Chao in 3A, Eastside's Chase Franz and Westview's Matthew Jones in 2A and Fremont's Kameron Colclasure in Class 1A.
Lucarelli hit .449 for the 8-18 Railroaders this past spring with six home runs, 34 runs batted in and 24 runs scored. He also had a .963 fielding percentage.
Lucarelli also made the All-Northeast Corner Conference Team and was picked to the KPC Media Group All-Area Team.
Chao was named KPC Media Group Prep Baseball Player of the Year after going 10-1 pitching with a 0.94 earned run average while hitting .473 (35-74) with six homers, 24 RBI, 34 runs scored and 17 stolen bases. He was among the state leaders in strikeouts in his senior campaign with 138 while walking just 20 hitters in 67 and one-third innings.
Chao will pitch at NCAA Division I Eastern Illinois, beginning this coming fall.
From Class 2A, Franz was the lone area baseball player to be picked as an Indiana All-Star, playing in the annual three-game series for the North against the South last month in Madison.
The Saint Francis-bound Franz hit .494 for the NECC regular season champion Blazers in 2019 with six homers, 36 RBI and 36 runs scored. He reached base at a .570 clip and added 10 doubles and nine stolen bases in his final season of prep baseball.
Jones hit .468 in his senior season for the NECC Tournament champion Warriors. He had four home runs, drove in 16 runs and hit 10 doubles. He had a .554 on-base percentage and an .831 slugging percentage.
Jones will play baseball at Des Moines Area Community College in Iowa.
Colclasure was honorably mentioned to the coaches' Class 1A All-State team after leading the Eagles to the championship in their own sectional in his sophomore season.
Colclasure hit .407 with 44 hits this past spring and was 5-3 pitching with a 2.67 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 36 and two-thirds innings. He scored 36 runs, stole 23 bases, hit a homer, and drove in 20 runs. He had nine doubles and five triples.
