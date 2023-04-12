NEW YORK — Former DeKalb girls basketball star Leigha Brown was selected by the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA Draft Monday.
Brown, who played collegiately at Nebraska and Michigan, was taken in the second round with the No. 15 overall pick. She was the eighth player in Wolverines history to be drafted into the WNBA.
She’ll be reunited with former Michigan teammate Naz Hillmon, who ironically was chosen by the Dream with the 15th overall pick last year.
Brown was regarded as a big, physical guard at 6-1 who can score in different ways from different places on the floor.
She was an All-Big Ten choice by both the media and the coaches for the Wolverines this season. She was honorable mention Associated Press All-American.
Michigan went 23-10 and made the second round of the NCAA Tournament, losing to eventual champion LSU.
Brown’s averages of 17.5 points, 5.8 assists and 5.1 rebounds made her one of three NCAA players to average 15 or more points, five or more assists and five or more rebounds this season. She led the team in points and assists.
The Dream placed ninth in the 12-team WNBA last season with a 14-22 record, missing the cutoff of the top eight for making the playoffs. The team is looking to boost its offense, which produced 78.5 points a game, second-lowest in the league last season.
Atlanta had the sixth and eighth picks in the opening round, and drafted 6-foot-1 Stanford guard Haley Jones (13 ppg, 7.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists) and 6-foot-3 Laeticia Amihere (6.3 ppgs, 4.1 rpg) of South Carolina.
The Gamecocks were the 2022 champion and were undefeated this year until a loss to Iowa in the national semifinals. They had three players taken in the first round and five overall.
ESPN.com didn’t feel the Dream did enough to address its offensive shortcomings and gave the team a B in its draft grades.
The Athletic was more positive and gave the team an A, citing the ability of Jones and Amihere to improve the defense and create easy offense off turnovers.
Brown scored 1,798 points at DeKalb and averaged 20.2 points a game for her career with the Barons.
She finished with 1,910 points in her college career, with 1,188 coming with Michigan.
