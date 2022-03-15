ANGOLA — History will be made by the Trine University women’s basketball team in Pittsburgh this week.
The Thunder will appear in their first-ever NCAA Division III Final Four when they take the floor at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse Thursday night in the second of two national semifinal contests tentatively slated for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
And Trine is joined in the Steel City by a familiar foe, their perennial Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival, Hope College.
The Thunder (28-3) and the Flying Dutch (30-1) typically meet at least twice a season, with home-and-home Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association matchups. This season, they also met in the championship game of the MIAA Tournament.
Their Final Four clash will be the fourth meeting of 2021-22 for the two schools. Hope won 70-61 at Trine Dec. 18, 2021. The Thunder returned the favor Jan. 26 in Holland, Michigan, earning a 70-62 win to hand the Flying Dutch their first and as of now, only loss of the year and ending their winning streak of 61 games that lasted over two and a half seasons.
Hope defeated Trine 54-50 in the MIAA Tournament championship game Feb. 26 at the Thunder’s MTI Center in Angola.
Trine would like nothing better than to even the ledger and send the Flying Dutch home to Michigan with a 30-2 season mark.
Trine head coach Andy Rang said earlier this week that his team is ready to embrace the challenge and the new experience of the Final Four.
Rang said he expects there to be some nerves with his team playing arguably the biggest women’s basketball game in the school’s history Thursday night.
But seeing Hope in the semifinals could actually be a positive, Rang said.
“Playing against a familiar foe, I think, makes it a bit easier,” Rang said. “We’re just doing it in Pittsburgh in the Final Four.”
Rang is in his fourth season as the Thunder’s head coach after joining the program as an assistant in the early 2010s. He’s 91-15 as the head coach at Trine.
Trine, an experienced squad featuring six seniors on its roster, is led by three of those seniors: guards Tara Bieniewicz (11.3 ppg) and Kayla Wildman (8.8 points per game) and forward Kelsy Taylor (8.4 ppg., 5.4 rebounds per game).
Wildman is especially excited to help her team reach the pinnacle of the Division III women’s basketball world in her final season.
That even includes the five-plus hour bus ride, which the Thunder are accustomed to. They took an even longer bus trip to northern Wisconsin to face UW-Stout. and UW-Eau Claire early in the season.
Wildman said she and her teammates enjoy each other’s company, and that helps the long hours on the road pass by quickly.
“We play card games, we watch movies,” Wildman said. “We’ll catch up on our sleep.”
But when the Thunder arrive in Pittsburgh, it will be all about the task at hand: winning two games in three days and bringing home the first NCAA Division III national title in school history.
The rivalry between Hope and Trine is fierce but respectful, Wildman said.
“We can both be proud of the fact that two MIAA schools are in the Final Four,” Wildman said.
Hope is coached by Brian Morehouse, in his 26th season with a 657-91 overall mark.
Morehouse, like Rang, knows his team’s opponent well.
“You dig into your experience, and get ready to go play a great team,” Morehouse said earlier this week.
“Both teams are super talented, know each other intimately and will be prepared to play Thursday night,” Morehouse said. “It‘s going to come down to whoever plays the best.”
Team-wise, Hope averages 86.5 ppg and has only given up 48.4 ppg. Trine, on the other hand, averages 72.5 ppg and has given up 47 points per contest.
The Flying Dutch are led by senior guards Kenedy Schoonveld (11.2 ppg) and Sydney Muller (9 ppg) and 6-foot-3 senior center Olivia Voskuil (10 ppg, 6.1 rpg). Schoonveld, the daughter of Hope athletic director Tim Schoonveld, was recently selected as one of 11 finalists for the Jostens Trophy given to the most outstanding women’s basketball player in NCAA Division III
Claire Baguley, a senior guard/forward, said for she and her teammates, it all comes down to doing what they know how to do.
“It’s being locked into our basic principles,” Baguley said. “We’re going to approach this game like any other game. It’s just against an opponent we know a little bit better. We don’t change who we are based on who we’re playing.”
Baguley said a key for Hope will be staying in the moment.
“We need to weather the storms,” Baguley said. “They’re going to make runs, we’re going to make runs.”
Meanwhile, on the other side of the bracket, it’ll be 25-3 Amherst College, Massachsetts, taking on 27-4 Wisconsin-Whitewater in the first semifinal of the night at 5 p.m.
Amherst is coached by G.P. Gromacki, in his 13th season guiding the Mammoths (20th overall). Gromacki has a 541-69 overall record. He’s led Amherst to three national championships: 2011, 2017 and 2018.
The Mammoths are led by senior forward Dani Valdez (11.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg); senior guard Gabrielle Zaffiro (10.9 ppg); freshman guard AnLing Vera (10.3 ppg, 5.1 apg); and sophomore guard Reeya Patel (8.6 ppg).
UW-Whitewater is coached by Kari Carollo, in her 20th season with an overall record of 390-159. She’s assisted by her husband Joe.
The Warhawks are led by junior forward Aleah Grundahl (16.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg); senior guard Rebekah Schumacher (8.7 ppg); senior center Johanna Taylor (8.6 ppg, 7.7 rpg); and the Carollos’ daughter Kacie, a freshman guard who averages 8.5 ppg. She’s a local product of Whitewater High School.
