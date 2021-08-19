GARRETT — Six second-half goals — including two less than 20 seconds apart — propelled Columbia City to a 9-1 win over Garrett’s girls soccer team at Garrett Thursday.
Seniors Courtney Tobin and Joey Stinson netted three goals each, and Stinson added an assist for the Eagles. Freshman Addison Baxter found the back of the net twice.
Sophomore Katie Bolinger added one goal score for Columbia City.
The game got out of reach in the second half as Garrett — with just 13 players dressed — simply ran out of gas. The first half was much more evenly contested.
“That’s what’s going to kill us this season, not having any subs,” Railroader coach Halee Klopfenstein said. “We’ve just got to work on our conditioning, work on our passing to make sure we’re talking and communicating with each other and play a smart game, not a hard game.”
Stinson scored her team’s first two goals, but Garrett freshman Piper Owsley pounced on a loose ball and scored with 26 minutes, 54 seconds left in the first half.
The Eagles later threatened with some good scoring chances.
Stinson nearly had the hat trick a little earlier, gaining possession after a teammate’s shot eluded Garrett netminder McKenna Lantz. Stinson’s shot sailed over the crossbar, however.
Later, Baxter had a breakaway, but Lantz smothered her shot. With about 10 minutes left in the half, Lantz came up big again, stoning Baxter set up by a long pass from the Eagles’ goalie.
Columbia City made its next chance count, however when Tobin set up Baxter for an easy tally with 7:05 left in the half.
That’s where it stayed until just over 12 minutes into the second half.
Tobin gained possession along the left sideline and tucked a shot inside the near post to make it 4-1. Seventeen seconds later, Baxter scored for Columbia City. Tobin added another goal with just over 17 minutes left to play.
The Eagles didn’t let up, scoring three times in the final 6:33 against a visibly tired Railroader squad.
Stinson notched her third of the game on a rebound. Bolinger tried to deflect a corner kick off her chest, but her attempt hit the post. Stinson was right there to knock home the rebound. With three minutes to play, Bolinger scored on a redirect from Stinson. Tobin closed out the scoring with 90 seconds left.
“I still think we played well until we got tired. Once it got to about 6-1, I started noticing the girls giving up,” Klopfenstein said. “That’s one thing I can’t have. We have to make sure we maintain our confidence, because confidence is key.”
Garrett hosts Woodlan Tuesday.
