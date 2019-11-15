GARRETT — It looked good in November, and it could look even better in February.
Garrett took over with its defense against Heritage Thursday night, holding the Patriots scoreless for nearly the last seven minutes of the first half and another four-minute span of the third quarter on its way to a 49-32 girls basketball triumph.
The Railroaders (2-0) got 19 points from Bailey Kelham, eight from Faith Owen and seven points and four assists from Nataley Armstrong. Morgan Ostrowski had seven rebounds and four blocks.
Heritage (2-1), suffering its first loss after victories over DeKalb and Leo, was led by Bree Dossen with nine and Morgan Castleman with six.
The Patriots had the inside-outside working as the second quarter opened, with Castleman scoring twice inside and Abby Sheehan hitting a three as they went up 19-13 at the 6:40 mark of the half.
The Railroaders held their guests scoreless all the way to halftime, however, scoring 11 unanswered points for a 24-19 lead at the break. Sadie Best hit a three during that stretch, and Owen scored on a drive to the basket as the Big Train used its quickness to hurt the Patriots on penetration.
Heritage scored five quick points to draw even as the second half opened, but then went 4 ½ minutes without a field goal.
Kierra Richards and Kelham scored off back-to-back steals to ignite the Railroaders. Kelham hit two free throws she earned on a baseline drive, and Owen converted a three-point play. Owen punctuated the quarter with a three-pointer, and Garrett was in command at 40-28 with one quarter to go.
Heritage couldn’t get its three-point shooting game going, hitting only 4-of-17 from long range as part of a 13-of-46 (28 percent) effort overall. Garrett was 17-of-41 (41 percent) overall and 3-of-9 from three.
The Patriots took the junior varsity game 30-26. Sophia Ruble converted a bonus to bring Garrett with 27-26 with 1:55 left, but the Railroaders couldn’t score the rest of the way. Ruble led Garrett with 11 points and Halle Hathaway scored six.
