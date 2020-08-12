FREMONT — A large field of cars were on hand Saturday night at Angola Motorsports Speedway for what was the biggest race of the year at the track.
The evenings festivities were ran in memory of driver Al Cook Jr. and fan Chris Beebe. The EverageAuto.com Al Cook Jr. Memorial 88 event saw the late model drivers run 88 laps for $2,088 to win. R&S Boats and Sandra and Randy Pippenger hosted a 43 lap race for the R.L. McCoy modified division in memory of Chris Beebe. Modified drivers received $1,995 to win.
Al Cook Jr. a two time track champion at Baer Field Speedway and Hall of Fame member passed away in December 2013 after a battle with cancer. Cook was the oldest of four racing brothers including Dean, Tommy and Randy. Cook’s father Al Cook Sr., is also a Baer Field Speedway Hall of Fame member.
Chris Beebe, of Wolcottville passed away March 17, after an automobile accident. Beebe’s mom Sandra described her son on Facebook as someone who was learning to work on race cars with the hopes of eventually driving one. Some of Beebe’s ashes were given one last ride in Darwin Wolfe’s race car during the event.
After 88 laps Cook’s brother Tommy Cook picked up the big win holding off Shawn Grace for the win. Grace let 56 laps and ran out of fuel with five laps to go. After a quick stop in the pits Grace rejoined the field and made his way back to second.
Grace thanked all of his family and friends for helping him in the pits allowing him to pick up the back of the field.
“There was a lot of work put into this race by the Cook family to make for a great payday for us drivers,” Grace said on Facebook. “And thanks to these supporters for all the lap led money also Steuben County Bowling Association, “Green Team” Chips Auto Repair, AMS Safety Team, Rick & Rhonda King, Curt Mattern and Angie Roy and Cornwell Tools Steve Hammond.”
Grace also won the fast qualifier award sponsored by May Construction.
The top 10 in the late model division was Cook, Grace, Billy Hutson, Tony Dager, Josh Trammel, Paige Rogers, Casten Everidge, Donny Mangun, Cam Schoeck and Terry Fisher.
Jason Timmerman, of Hicksville, Ohio picked up the win in the Beebe Memorial race holding off Al Berry for the win. Timmerman and Berry were followed by Aaron Timmerman, Brian Nester, Matt Dimit, Cam Schoeck, Danny Jackson, Johnathon Gatton, Erik Schaeffer and Chad Poorman.
Also in action Saturday night was the VORE’s Welding & Steel Street Stock division and the Shepherd’s Family Auto Group Front-wheel drive division.
After having his winning streak broke on July 25 Zach Henderson found his way back to victory lane in the street stock division. Henderson was followed by Ryan McIntyre, Justin Peake, Rick Rinehart, Austin Pulver, Scott Wetzel, Scott Blakenship, Dennis Peirson, Robbie Drummond and Eddie Sprinkle.
Jerry Manns took the front-wheel drive win followed by Tony Barcus, Jon Hart, Jimmy Burchett, Mike Reihm, Nash Engdahl, Chip Heintzelman, Chris Heintzelman, John Chilcote and Art Hakes.
This week the track will welcome the Great Lakes Super Mini Cups and Midwest Asphalt Champ Kart Series along with the five weekly divisions. Racing begins at 6:30 p.m.
