Prep Boys Basketball HHS-Fremont games postponed
FREMONT — Fremont’s junior varsity and varsity games with Hamilton scheduled for Friday were postponed due to the Marine teams being in quarantine.
The games will be made up on Dec. 23. The JV contest will start at 6 p.m., with the varsity game to follow.
Prep Wrestling DeKalb downs Bishop Luers
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb was a 60-15 winner over Bishop Luers in a dual meet Thursday.
Braylon Meyer (106 pounds) won by technical fall for the Barons. Carson Hicks (138) scored a major decision and Nic Ley (220) won by decision.
Landon Armstrong, Jackson Zent, Austin Miller, Jacob Johnson-Huhn, Ethan Arnett, Braxton Miller, Michael Rigsby and Dominic Dunn all received forfeits for DeKalb.
DeKalb took the junior varsity match 6-0 with Josiyah Allmaras (170) winning by pin.
DeKalb (7-1) will wrestle in a Northeast 8 Conference triple dual at Norwell today, with Bellmont and East Noble also participating.
DeKalb 60, Bishop Luers 15
106 — Meyer (DK) tech. fall Gatchell 16-0. 113 — Zent (DK) FF. 120 — A. Miller (DK) FF. 126 — Mo. Daring (BL) pin Anderson 3:38. 132 — Johnson-Huhn (DK) FF. 138 — Hicks (DK) maj. dec. Knipp 17-6. 145 — Arnett (DK) FF. 152 — B. Miller (DK) FF. 160 — Rigsby (DK) FF. 170 — Ma. Daring (BL) dec. Knepper 3-1. 182 — Dunn (DK) FF. 195 — Mi. Daring (BL) FF. 220 — Ley (DK) dec. Galicia 8-7. 285 — Armstrong (DK) FF.
Prep Swimming EN boys defeat Saints
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s boys team improved to 5-0 on the young season with a 111-50 victory over Bishop Dwenger Thursday at the Cole Center Family YMCA. The Knight girls lost to the Saints 96-90.
In the boys’ meet, Hunter Cole won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races for the Knights. EN took first in all three relays.
Individual event winners for the East Noble girls (5-3) were Lily Meyer in diving, Paige Anderson in the 200 freestyle, Corinne Wells in the 50 freestyle, Meagan Kabrich in the 500 freestyle and Khloe Pankop in the 100 breaststroke. The Knights were also first in the 200 freestyle relay.
East Noble boys 111, Bishop Dwenger 50
(All EN swimmers unless otherwise mentioned)
200-yard medley relay — 1. EN (N. Richards, Bolinger, H. Cole, Chambers) 1:56.41, 3. EN (Fleck, Jansen, G. Brown, Robinson) 2:17.76. 200 freestyle — 1. Chambers 2:13.27, 2. McNamara 2:58.32. 200 individual medley — 1. Bergeron (BD) 2:24.43, 2. Bolinger 2:29.94, 3. Robinson 2:39.23. 50 freestyle — 1. H. Cole 25.17, 3. Moses 28.88. Diving — 1. Fleck 167.7 points. 100 butterfly — 1. Eddy (BD) 1:00.10, 2. Robinson 1:15.07, 3. G. Brown 1:19.43, 4. Jansen 1:28.36.
100 freestyle — 1. H. Cole 55.77, 2. N. Richards 59.39, 6. Walter 1:36.17. 500 freestyle — 1. Eddy (BD) 5:24.81, 2. Chambers 5:43.64, 3. G. Brown 6:39.68, 4. Moses 7:06.54. 200 freestyle relay — 1. EN (G. Brown, Fleck, Moses, H. Cole) 1:52.28. 100 backstroke — 1. N. Richards 1:06.22, 3. Fleck 1:16.33, 4. McNamara 1:30.09. 100 breaststroke — 1. Bolinger 1:11.15, 2. Jansen 1:23.76, 4. Walter 2:54.59. 400 freestyle relay — 1. EN (Chambers, N. Richards, Robinson, Bolinger) 4:03.68, 3. EN (Jansen, McNamara, Moses, Walter) 5:21.17.
Bishop Dwenger 96, East Noble girls 90
(All EN swimmers unless otherwise mentioned)
200-yard medley relay — 1. BD (DeWald, Weadock, Peters, Cam. Wright) 2:06.47, 2. EN (P. Anderson, Pankop, Kabrich, Wells) 2:10.72, 4. EN (Nguyen, Beitz, Burke, N. Schroeder) 2:25.63. 200 freestyle — 1. P. Anderson 2:20.95, 2. N. Schroeder 2:27.85, 4. Marzion 2:35.52. 200 individual medley — 1. Weadock (BD) 2:35.89, 3. Kabrich 2:42.72, 4. Ry. David 2:48.25, 6. Pankop 2:59.10. 50 freestyle — 1. Wells 28.73, 3. Nguyen 31.36, 4. Brayton 32.15. Diving — 1. L. Meyer 231.1 points, 4. Stein 148.65, 5. A. Kitzmiller 101.95. 100 butterfly — 1. Peters (BD) 1:07.90, 3. Ry. David 1:17.38, 5. Beitz 1:30.68, 6. Schooley 1:40.69.
100 freestyle — 1. Cam. Wright (BD) 1:02.21, 3. Wells 1:04.34, 4. Burke 1:08.47, 5. Savoie 1:08.88. 500 freestyle — 1. Kabrich 6:19.37, 2. N. Schroeder 6:31.58, 5. Lash 7:31.75. 200 freestyle relay — 1. EN (Pankop, Burke, Ry. David, Kabrich) 2:02.96, 4. EN (Sparkman, Savoie, Nguyen, Brayton) 2:06.37, 5. EN (Lash, I. Brown, Beitz, Artecki) 2:23.43. 100 backstroke — 1. DeWald (BD) 1:06.63, 2. P. Anderson 1:09.64, 3. Burke 1:20.38, 6. Schooley 1:36.16. 100 breaststroke — 1. Pankop 1:20.28, 5. Beitz 1:33.30, 6. Brayton 1:35.64. 400 freestyle relay — 1. BD (DeWald, Peters, Cam. Wright, Weadock) 4:25.87, 2. EN (Wells, N. Schroeder, Savoie, P. Anderson) 4:31.04, 3. EN (Brayton, Ry. David, Schooley, Marzion) 4:49.24.
College Wrestling Thunder men win over Ancilla
PLYMOUTH — Trine University’s men’s wrestling team won its first dual match of the season Thursday, defeating Ancilla 47-7.
The Thunder won three of the five matches that actually took place. Senior Owen Conklin (184 pounds) and sophomore Jacob Jackson (285) had pins, and sophomore Joseph Langeman won by technical fall at 141.
Trine 47, Ancilla 7
125 — Bryce Trimm (T) won by forfeit. 133 — Jett Boots (T) won by forfeit. 141 — Joseph Langeman (T) technical fall Nelson Roberts 18-2. 149 — Amir Crockett (T) won by forfeit. 157 — Isaac Hawkins (T) won by forfeit. 165 — Jahmon Spiller (A) dec. Ethan Nash 8-4. 174 — Johnathan Ibarra (T) won by forfeit. 184 — Owen Conklin (T) pinned Matt Morris, 1:57. 197 — Patrick Adamezyk (A) major dec. Anthony Raymond 10-0. 285 — Jacob Jackson (T) pinned Sergio Bueno, 1:30.
Middle School Basketball CN boys 8th tops Churubusco
ALBION — Central Noble defeated Churubusco 45-22 in the eighth-grade boys basketball game on Thursday.
The Cougars (9-1) shut out the Eagles in the second quarter to lead 18-5 at the half.
Simeon Gard had 15 points, six rebounds and six steals to lead CN. Nick Freeman had 10 points and two assists. Kyle Knafel had eight points and two steals. Trey Shisler added seven points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists. Keegan Knight chipped in five points and four steals.
CN, Oak Farm split
AVILLA — Central Noble’s sixth-grade boys teams lost the “A” game to Oak Farm Montessori 22-18 and won the “B” game 15-8 on Thursday.
In the “A” game, the Cougar sixth-grade boys played a co-ed team of seventh and eighth graders from Oak Farm who were much taller. CN outscored Oak Farm 10-1 in the fourth quarter.
Zackary Chenoweth had six points for Central Noble (3-6). Riley Knipper and Caleb Ray had four points each.
In the “B” game, the Cougars blanked OFM 6-0 in the second quarter to break a 4-4 tie after one stanza.
Derick Keirn made his first three baskets of the season and led the Central Noble (4-4) with six points. Ruger Lough had five points and Cooper Kugler and Trace Cross scored two points each.
