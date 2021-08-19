WATERLOO — Two teams that suffered decisive season-opening losses were more than ready to play Thursday night.
Angola and DeKalb fought tooth and nail in their girls soccer match, both looking to erase the bad taste with which their first games left them.
The Barons were able to knock in two goals in the late stages of the game and take a 3-1 win over the Hornets. Both teams left feeling better about themselves.
“That was a good heart fight for us. Angola’s improved from last year,” said Terry Exford, who recorded his first win as DeKalb coach. “We had to fight through adversity being down a few players for the first few games. We let them know we can still do this.
“It’s on you being on the field. The coaches can only deliver the message. It’s on you to bring the enthusiasm and no excuses. The girls fought. I’m proud of them.”
The game was played in hot, sticky conditions. Officials in both the junior varsity and varsity matches stopped play near the midpoint of each half for players to get water.
Caroline Pranger scored the eventual game-winner, winning a battle for the ball in the middle of the field and making a long run to the goal. With Hornet defenders closing in she slipped a shot into the lower right corner, snapping 1-1 tie with 22:08 to play.
DeKalb, coming off a 4-0 loss to Northrop Tuesday, picked up an insurance goal when a pass out of the right corner bounced untouched across the goalmouth. Sam Slavin was there on the back side for the Barons, and had nearly the whole net at which to shoot as she made it 3-1 at the 10:10 mark.
That proved to be huge, since the Hornets kept charging. Madison Dailey’s pass upfield bounced past Baron defenders, giving Kylie Caswell a free run to the goal, and her shot missed just wide with just less than five minutes left.
About a minute later, Dailey launched a long-range shot that was just over the top of the goal.
“It was a great game,” said Angola coach Rick Towers, whose team lost 7-0 to Leo in its opener. “We kept even until about the last 20 minutes. We had a little confusion the box back there.
“We have a relatively young team, and we’ve been talking all year that we’ve got to hear the bell, just like in “The Polar Express.” We’ve got to believe. We’re going to improve every single game.”
DeKalb nearly had the first goal just a minute-and-a-half into the contest, as Jadelyn Boehmer, facing away from the net, headed a corner kick off the crossbar.
The Barons broke through when Jaylin Carroll fired a high shot from about 25 yards out, and it went off the keeper’s hands and into the net with 27:22 left in the half, which ended with DeKalb up 1-0.
DeKalb had another near miss when Pranger’s shot from just outside the 18 hit the right post. Dailey came close for the Hornets in the final minute before intermission when her shot from the right edge of the box hit the top of the crossbar.
Chaelinn Hutchins got Angola even at the 32:02 mark of the second, taking a through ball and tucking a shot inside the left post.
Angola prevailed in the junior varsity game 4-2. Jhurni Cassidy scored twice for the Hornets and Kameron Marple and Caswell also had goals. Jenna Schoenherr and Lilly Budde scored DeKalb’s goals.
