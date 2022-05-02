EMMA — The Warrior baseball team jumped on Lakewood Park early and was never threatened in their 10-1 win Monday evening.
Westview freshman Max Engle got the start on the mound and allowed a run that was unearned on four hits with five strikeouts in four innings of work. Matty Mortrud tossed three innings of scoreless relief and struck out five.
“We located well. Max was ahead a lot of the time. There were times he hit the glove and didn’t make the glove move,” Westview coach Jason Rahn said. “And Matty did a good job coming in and just throwing strikes. We’re trying to figure out how we game plan these next three weeks with the last week could be a very meaningful week with some big games and big teams.”
At the plate, each Westview starter reached base at least once.
Alec Titus led the Warriors (6-5) at the dish with three hits, including a double and three runs batted in. Mason Wire was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Micah Miller and Braden Kauffman each had two hits. Both Kauffman’s hits were doubles.
“The guys swung it well. There were a lot of loud outs on top of what we did get down. Titus had a great game. Every swing was good from him,” Rahn said.
Mortrud and Kauffman started the bottom of the first off with a pair of doubles. Then, Wire doubled to score Kauffman for the 2-0 lead.
Miller hit a two-out single in the second to bring home Kauffman, then a single to center, plated Miller to double the margin to 4-0.
The Panthers got their lone run in the top of the fourth when Aaron hit a single to right to score Kirtley, who singled earlier in the inning.
Kirtley went 2-for-3 with a run scored for Lakewood Park. He also started the game on the mound and gave up eight earned runs on 11 hits with a strikeout. Carson Boles pitched two innings of relief and allowed an unearned run on two hits with a pair of putouts.
Westview answered in a big way in the bottom half of the inning with five runs, all with two outs.
Wire’s sacrifice fly to left allowed Mortrud to score from third for the fifth run of the game for the Warriors. Titus followed with another RBI single, and Gavin Engle drew a bases-loaded walk to score another.
A Jayce Brandenberger single brought home Isaac Heyerly, then an error on the Panthers pushed Easton Bontrager across home and put Westview up 9-1.
Westview added one more in the fifth on a liner to center from Titus, which scored Miller from third.
Lakewood Park hosts Wayne on Friday, and the Warriors welcome Hamilton today.
