ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s indoor track and field team won the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Jamboree Saturday at the Thunder’s Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic & Recreation Center.
The Thunder had 201 points. Hope was second with 143.5 points, and Albion was third with 116.
Trine had a big day in the field events, winning four of them and setting a school indoor record.
In the long jump, freshman Haley Livingston posted a school record with a winning mark of 16 feet, 8.5 inches. The previous record was set by Miranda Iles at 16-7 in January 2010.
Freshman Kennedi Sternberg was second in the long jump at 16-6.5.
Livingston also went on to win the triple jump (32-3.75) and the 60-meter hurdles (9.62 seconds).
Junior Valerie Obear won the weight throw thanks to a best toss of 51-5.5. Teammate Madelyn Summers, an East Noble graduate, finished third at 44-10.25.
The duo also competed in the shot put. Summers was second at 37-11.25 and Obear was third with her throw of 36-11.
In the pole vault, Pleasant Lake sophomore Autumn Presley won by clearing the bar at 9-8 and freshman Andrea Rodeheffer was second at 9-2.25.
Freshman Lia Vawter took top honors in the high jump by clearing the height at 4-9.75. Junior Stephanie Hartpence placed second at 4-7.75.
On the track, senior Megan Theismann captured two events, winning the 3,000-meter run in 10 minutes, 19.65 seconds and taking the mile at 5:17.23. Senior Elizabeth Lohman placed second in the 3,000 (10:28.73) and third in the mile (5:28.23).
Sternberg was the runner-up in the 60-meter dash at 8.14 seconds. Freshman Marissa Kenney finished third in the 800 in a time of 2:35.37.
Trine will host a meet for the women and the men this coming Saturday, starting at noon.
