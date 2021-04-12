NORTH MANCHESTER — Both Trine University track and field teams won the Manchester Invitational on Saturday.
The Thunder women posted a team score of 247.5 points to place first out of eight teams. Grace College was second at 146, and Hanover was third with 93 points.
The Trine men had 255 points. Grace was second with 179, and the host Spartans were third with 111 points.
In the women’s meet, the Thunder had a number of event winners and top three finishes in the field events, including a pair of multiple individual champions in freshman Haley Livingston and junior Valerie Obear.
Livingston won both the long jump (16 feet, 10 inches) and triple jump (35-1.75). Obear posted winning throws in the discus (132-7) and in the hammer (157-2).
Also highlighting the day was Pleasant Lake sophomore Autumn Presley, who won the pole vault and tied the school outdoor record in the event by clearing a height of 10-4.
Sophomore and East Noble graduate Madelyn Summers won the shot put for Trine with a best toss of 37-8.75. Junior Anna Kmec placed third at 36-8.5.
Freshman Kennedi Sternberg was second in the long jump with a leap of 16-1. Classmate Kit Kirkpatrick was third in the triple jump at 30-6.25.
Other top Thunder performances in the field events took place in the high jump, where junior Stephanie Hartpence finished second and sophomore Lia Vawter was third by way of a judge’s decision. Both individuals cleared the bar at 4-11.00.
On the track, Livingston swept the hurdle events. She won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.12 seconds, then ran the 400 hurdles in 1 minute, 10.93 seconds.
The Thunder went on to claim several more individual events, including taking the top three positions in the 3,000 steeplechase, led by senior Elizabeth Lohman, who posted a winning time of 11:21.45. Senior Megan Theismann came in second place at 11:40.10 and senior Stacy Dibley was third in 13.19.60.
Senior Evie Bultemeyer saw her first action of the season and won the 1,500 in 4:41.49. She was followed by teammate Amira Faulkner in second at 4:56.45.
Trine junior Chloe Brittain won the 800 in 2:21.53 and was followed by Faulkner in 2:23.80.
In the 5,000-meter run, senior Ruth Luebcke was second in a time of 19:28.98 and sophomore Alli Smith crossed the line in third place at 19:32.97.
Hartpence was also third in the 400 in 1:04.10, and Sternberg placed third in the 100 dash in 12.86 seconds.
In the men’s meet, Trine had an impressive showing in the 100 dash by taking the first five positions led by sophomore William Thonn winning in 11.05 seconds. Sophomore Ben Williams was second in 11.25 seconds and senior Jacob Root finished third in 11.30 seconds.
The Thunder won three of the distance event races. Those winners were senior Neil O’Brien in the 1,500 in 3:56.83, Auburn senior Jack Beakas in the 5,000 in 14:50.61 and Auburn junior Seth Knepper (Auburn, Ind./DeKalb) in the 10,000 in 33:06.65.
Four Trine guys ran in the 10,000-meter event. Westview High School graduate Derek Miller was second in 33:30.81.
Senior Levi Neuzerling finished second in the 1,500 in a time of 4:00.21.
Junior Greysen Spohn was first in the 400 hurdles at 59.41 seconds, and senior Ike Sheehan placed third in 1:01.65.
Spohn was also second in the 110 hurdles in 15.59 seconds.
Additionally, the Thunder captured the 4-by-100 relay after posting a combined time of 41.81 seconds.
Other top finishes in the running events included a second-place finish in the 400 by sophomore Kyran Pearson in 51 seconds and Williams in third in the 200 in 22.23 seconds.
Trine winners in field events were Williams in the long jump at 21-5.5 and junior Noah McClellan in the triple jump at 40-8.75.
Chauncey Ford placed second in the triple jump at 38 feet. Spohn was runner-up in the high jump at 6-1.25, and freshman Alexander Lewis placed third in the shot put with a throw of 42-11. Sophomore Travis Dowling finished third in the discus 131-4.
Both Thunder teams will compete in the DePauw Invitational on Saturday in Greencastle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.