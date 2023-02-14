FORT WAYNE — Members of Auburn’s Franz Karate participated in the Indiana State Karate Championships on Jan. 7.
The event was unique due to only the top five competitors in the three Indiana tournament circuits being invited to compete for a Unified Indiana state championship.
Those who qualified second through fifth place in the Professional Karate Commission, the Tournament Karate Association and the LIONS circuits had to compete during the “Battle In” event held in the morning. If they placed first at the “Battle In” event, they competed in the night time finals against the No. 1 competitor from each circuit in their age and rank division for the title.
Franz Karate student Jeet Patel, Brooklyn Horvath, Frank Horvath and Brittney Koza competed in the “Battle In” event. Patel and Koza won their divisions and qualified for the night time finals.
Eight students and Master Steven Franz earned awards. Franz and six of his students won Indiana state championships: Patel, Koza, Timmy Font, Antonio Glaser, Aya Garza and Rodrigo Glaser.
Here are the night time finalists and their awards
• Jeet Patel, Indiana State Champion ages 11-12 Advanced Kata and Weapons
• Timmy Font, Indiana State Champion ages 12 & under Black Belt Kata and Kumite, runner-up Weapons
• Antonio Glaser, Indiana State Champion ages 13-14 Advanced Kata, Weapons and Kumite.
• Steven Franz, Indiana State Champion ages 50-65 Black Belt Weapons and Kata
• Brooklyn Horvath, “Battle In” second place in Kata and Kumite
• Aya Garza, Indiana State Champion ages 7-8 Advanced Kumite, runner-up Kata and Weapons
• Frank Horvath, “Battle In” second place in Kata
• Rodrigo Glaser, Indiana State Champion ages 7-8 Novice Kumite
• Brittney Koza, “Battle In” first Weapons and Kata, Indiana State Champion ages 18-34 Women’s Black Belt, Kata and Weapons
Franz said the Indiana State Karate Championships was the first time that all three point circuits combined to prove who truly was the best of the best in Indiana.
For more information on Franz Karate, go online to franzkarate.com.
