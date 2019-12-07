GARRETT — It went down to the final seconds, but Lakewood Park was able to hold off Garrett for an 84-81 overtime win at the Paul Bateman Gymnasium Friday.
Lakewood Park (3-0) led by many as 13 points in the third quarter, but Garrett (1-3) clawed its way back into contention.
The Railroaders’ Jayden Broadnax, who led all scorers with 39 points, hit a three-pointer just to the left side of the lane at the end of regulation to send it into overtime.
During the stoppage before overtime, a Lakewood Park fan was escorted out of the gym after approaching the scorer’s table to protest the three-point shot.
In the extra session, Broadnax drove the lane and scored, giving his team its first lead of the game.
After a miss on his team’s first possession of overtime, Lakewood Park’s Josh Pike, who led his team with 28 points, evened the score. Broadnax and Pike scored again for their teams.
With 2 minutes, 55 seconds left in overtime, Pike scored again, but missed a free throw on a three-point play attempt. After a Garrett miss at the other end, Pike scored again for a 78-74 lead.
Christian Hess hit a baseline jumper on Garrett’s next possession to cut it to two. The teams traded turnovers on their next possessions, and Caedmon Bontrager, who had 27 points for Lakewood Park, scored with 1:17 to play, restoring the four-point cushion.
Broadnax scored for Garrett, and Pike made one of two free throw attempts at the other end. A potentially tying three-pointer by Garrett’s Kail Baughman was on its way down, but came back out, and Grant Merkel sank two freebies for the Panthers with 35.6 seconds left.
The Railroaders still had a chance however.
Tyler Gater sank one of two free throws with 5.9 seconds left, and Broadnax scored, drawing a foul on the rebound. He intentionally missed the free throw, but his shot didn’t hit the rim, giving the ball back to Lakewood Park.
The Panthers were just 17-of-38 at the free throw, opening the doors for the Railroaders to make their comeback.
Jasen Bailey had 14 points and Baughman had 10 points for Garrett. No other Panther player had more than seven points.
Garrett JV 54, Lakewood Park 44
Robert Koskie and Jacob Molargik scored 10 points each to lead Garrett, and Konner DeWitt added nine points.
Cobin Moriarity had 12 points and Cameron Hindle added 11 points for Lakewood Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.