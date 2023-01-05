ANGOLA — The Trine University men’s basketball team led for only 5 minutes, 40 seconds of the 50 minutes of NCAA Division III college basketball played against Hope College Wednesday night at the MTI Center in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association opener for both teams.
But they turned out to be the most important 5:40 of the night, as the Thunder rallied for a 89-84 win over the Flying Dutchmen in double overtime.
With the win, the Thunder improved to 11-1 overall, 1-0 MIAA. Hope slipped to 6-6, 0-1.
This was a night when nothing seemed to go Trine’s way. For much of the contest, the Thunder couldn’t seem to catch a break, a call or a bounce.
But the Thunder kept it close all night long and when their opportunity came, they were ready.
And it was Trine senior guard Connor Jones having a breakout night with 44 points — tying the program record for the most points in a single game in the NCAA Division III era set by Ian Jackson against Olivet in 2013.
Late in the game, it was Jones with the hot hand giving the Thunder the spark they needed on both ends of the floor.
Jones said the Thunder stuck together all night long.
“I told the guys it’s a game of spurts,” Jones said. “Just keep our head down, stay poised. We handled all the ups and downs pretty well… It was a great team win.”
The Thunder trailed 38-36 at halftime and Hope’s biggest lead at any point in regulation was seven. Trine took a very brief 43-42 lead near the midway point of the second half, but Hope surged back out to a 50-45 lead with 12:54 remaining.
Hope scratched out to a 66-60 lead in the closing two minutes. Nate Carbaugh kept the Thunder within striking distance, getting fouled on a 3-point try and — to borrow a phrase from late ESPN anchor Stuart Scott — was as cool as the other side of the pillow in draining all three to cut the Hope lead to 66-63 with 1:20 left in regulation.
The Thunder were able to play for a potential game-tying 3-pointer, trailing 68-65 with 12.7 seconds left. It was Grant Pahl hitting from the left corner to tie it with 2.4 seconds remaining.
In the first period of bonus basketball, Hope got out to a 74-70 lead, but the Thunder — aided by the Flying Dutchmen missing several free throws — battled back to trail just 75-72 in the closing seconds.
This time, it was Jones providing the heroics, launching an NBA-distance trey that found nothing but net and sent the game to a second overtime.
It was all Trine in the second OT, as the Thunder set the tone early by getting out to an 85-79 lead. There were some hairy moments late, but Trine made enough free throws to hold off the Dutchmen and preserve a well-earned win in a game that will go down in Trine lore as an instant classic.
In addition to Jones’ 44 points, the Thunder got 16 from Brent Cox and 12 from Pahl.
Evan Thomas led Hope with 24 points and eight rebounds.
Hope shot just 9-of-19 from the line in the second half after going 17-of-19 in the first half.
For Trine coach Brooks Miller, his team’s fight and sticktoitiveness made all the difference when the Thunder scuffled all night long.
“Our guys battled cramping, foul trouble, balls not bouncing their way, and found a way to win against a really talented team,” Miller said. “They’re picked to win the conference for a reason.”
The Thunder return to action on Saturday at Albion. The MIAA affair is set for a 4:30 p.m. tip.
Thunder Bolts
This one turned into a battle of attrition in the extra periods. A total of seven players fouled out, four for Trine and three for Hope… Three technical fouls were called… Trine has now won eight of the last 11 meetings between the two teams. Hope still has a dominant 37-12 advantage in the overall series.
