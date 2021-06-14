FREMONT — Tommy Cook won the late model feature at Angola Motorsport Speedway Saturday night.
The other feature winners were Scott Hantz in the modifieds, Tristan Crago in the street stocks, Kevin Mertz in the mini-stocks and Tyler Steury in the front wheel drives.
In the late models, Cook also won a heat race. Brandon Barcus was second in the feature, followed by Jeremy Wallen, Zach Henderson and Oliver Fitzwater. Fitzwater also won a heat race.
In the modified feature, Connor Landis was second and Al Berry was third. Erik Schaeffer placed fourth and Stephen Minnich Jr. was fifth. Schaeffer, Ralph Baxter Jr. and John Gatton Jr. were the heat race winners.
In the street stock feature, Crago held off veteran racers to prevail. Rick Rinehart was second, followed by Scott Whetzel in third and Brad Whetzel in fourth. Tavvin Kyle finished in fifth place. Austin Pulver and Scott Whetzel won heat races.
In the mini-stock main, Dylan Huffman was second, followed by Justin Dubois, Chad Minnix and Art Smith in the top five. Dubois and Chris Bennett won heats.
In the front wheel drive feature, Tom Minich was the runner-up, followed by John Chilcote, Ashley Chalfant and Derek Simon to round out the top five. Minich, Danny Smith and Warren Barrand won heat races.
The first modified mixer will take place this coming Saturday at AMS. The mixer will be capped off by a 50-lap feature with $1,000 going to the winner.
