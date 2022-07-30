WATERLOO — Courts one and two go together.
The great divide between them is gone, along with the unsavory vegetation that made its home in the gap.
DeKalb’s tennis teams have brand spanking new courts to play on, starting with the boys season in the fall. The Barons will host Westview for a scrimmage Aug. 11 and the first true match in their new digs will be against Fremont Aug. 15.
“I’m so very thankful to the DeKalb Central School District and Auburn community for the fantastic tennis facility,” DeKalb boys coach Todd Hartsough said. “I welcome the community to visit the new facility and support the Baron boys tennis team this fall during one of our matches.”
The Baron girls won’t get to experience the new courts until their season in the spring, but they are already looking forward to it.
“They are absolutely gorgeous,” girls coach Payton Rhodes Yarian said. “I don’t even know what to say, I’m so excited. We’re so happy, so thankful that we were able to do that this year.
“It’s little things we took for granted. The nets don’t have rips in them. The lights work. We don’t have cracks on the court for us to trip over or for the ball to shank off. They did a fantastic job.”
The courts are blue surrounded by green. New black fencing surrounds them.
A wider concrete area between the courts will make access easier. The bleachers figure to get much more use after being moved to the west side of the courts so fans don’t have to look into the blinding sun while trying to watch the action.
Extra room with a concrete surface surrounds the bleachers. During invitationals, teams will have room to set up their “camps” close to the courts.
The vast improvement of the courts has players excited.
“The last courts were kind of beat up, so I’m pretty excited to get some new courts,” senior Grant Fetter said. He feels the new fencing will cut down on stray balls rolling across several courts.
“The ball hits it and it kind of dives down,” he said. “Our old fence was really hard and the balls would go flying. I like that a lot.”
Fetter and the other seniors are glad the courts were finished in time for their final seasons.
“It’s really exciting getting new courts while I’m still here at DeKalb,” Elijah Ehmke said. “Being a senior, it’s really exciting.”
Owen Holwerda looks forward to improved playing conditions.
“I was very impressed,” he said. “Previously our courts had a bunch of cracks on them.
“There was one point last season when I had to play my match with a hole in the net, and we’d have to call lets whenever it got through the hole. It’s nice to see everything fresh again.”
Kennlee Dick, a doubles player for the girls team, added, “If you were playing, it would hit (the crack) and ricochet off of it. I would trip over cracks sometimes.”
Wyatt Derrow of the boys team agrees.
“They look great,” he said. “I’m glad we have our new courts. They’re a lot better than previously. It was a little rough to play on them. This is a great improvement.”
The girls are happy to have home courts again, and figure to log far fewer bus miles in the spring. This year, they held “home” matches at Angola and practiced at Carroll. Every day was a travel day.
“I’m glad we just have courts,” Sophie Pfister said. “My first season we had to have all away matches and practicing at Carroll. Much more convenient.”
