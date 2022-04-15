Postponements
Due to windy conditions on Thursday, a couple of area events were postponed.
The Central Noble-Northrop girls tennis match was called off and will be made up on Tuesday, May 10.
The Westview boys golf match against West Noble and Prairie Heights and the match between DeKalb and Huntington North were both postponed.
Prep Basketball Former CN assistant Prible hired as Westview boys coach
EMMA — Westview hired Chandler Prible to be its next boys basketball coach.
He was approved by the Westview School Corporation school board on Thursday night.
Prible is moving closer to home after coaching two seasons at Eastern High School in New Pekin, which is 30 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky.
The Musketeers went 30-19 in the in two seasons under Prible and finished 18-6 last season with an appearance in the sectional championship game.
Prible is the son-in-law to Central Noble boys basketball coach John Bodey. Prible is married to Drue (Bodey) Prible, who is a 2017 Garrett alum.
CN’s Connor Essegian leads area on AP All-State teams
Central Noble senior Connor Essegian was named to the Associated Press All-State First team on Thursday.
His teammate Logan Gard, West Noble’s Austin Cripe and Eastside’s Gabe Trevino were honorable mentions.
On the girls side, Bailey Kelham was a high honorable mention and her teammates Nataley Armstrong and Morgan Ostrowski were both listed as honorable mentions.
Prep Boys Golf Eagles 2nd in NECC 3-way
AUBURN — Fremont beat Eastside but lost to Fairfield in Thursday’s match at Bridgewater.
The Falcons had the lowest score of 192, followed by the Eagles a 198 and the Blazers with 245.
Fairfield Brayden Miller was the medalist with a 41.
Fremont was led by Luke Campbell’s 46 and Lukas Berlew’s 49.
Knights fall to Braves
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Bellmont 173-187 on Thursday at Noble Hawk.
Caden Anderson tied for medalist honors with a 41.
Ryan Norden shot a 47, and Evan Bassett carded a 48.
Prep Softball Hornets upset Fairfield
ANGOLA — Angola upset Fairfield 3-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Thursday.
Alyssa Kyle had eight strikeouts in a complete game shutout for the Hornets. Payton Hulliberger drove in a run.
Warriors down Lakers
LAGRANGE — Westview beat Lakeland 11-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Thursday.
Warrior ace Alexys Antal struck out 12 and allowed five Laker hits in a complete game win. She also had three hits and four runs batted in.
Savanna Strater had four hits and two runs batted in for Westview (3-0, 2-0 NECC). Hope Bortner had three hits and two RBIs.
Abbie McNamara was 3-for-3 with a solo home run for Lakeland. Kaitlyn Keck had a couple of hits.
CN bests Hamilton
ALBION — Central Noble defeated Hamilton 20-0 in five innings in a Northeast Corner Conference game Thursday.
Kelsey Egolf had two triples and four runs batted in for the Cougars. Abby Hile was the starting and winning pitcher.
Prep Baseball CN wins over Marines
HAMILTON — Central Noble defeated Hamilton 18-0 in five innings in a Northeast Corner Conference game at Sanxter Field.
Will Hoover drove in seven runs and Chase Spencer had five hits to lead the Cougars. Pitchers Carter Wilkinson, Kaiden Burkhart and Brody Morgan combined for the shutout.
LPC lost to Wildcats
SOUTH WHITLEY — Lakewood Park lost to Whitko 7-4 on Thursday.
The Wildcats scored all of their runs from the third to sixth innings.
Gabe Dager had a hit and a run scored for the Panthers (2-2). Nick Wadman walked twice and scored a run.
Corbin White was the starting and losing pitcher for Lakewood Park. In five innings, he allowed five runs (one earned), two hits, walked three and struck out 10.
Warriors down Lakers
LAGRANGE — Westview scored multiple runs in each inning in its 19-2 over Lakeland on Thursday.
Matty Mortrud led the Warriors with three hits, including a pair of doubles, and three runs batted. Mason Wire had four RBIs off two hits.
Alec Titus got the win for Westview. He tossed five innings, allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with eight strikeouts.
Mark Wells and Cole Schiffli each had a double for the Lakers.
Angola loses heart-breaker to Fairfield in extra innings
ANGOLA — The Falcons scored a run in the top of the eighth and held on for the 8-7 win over the Hornets Thursday.
Ethan Miller and Kyle Brandt each had a pair of hits for Angola.
Micah Steury got the start on the mound and went 5 2/3 innings with three earned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts. Kenton Konrad threw 1 2/3 innings of relief and Eli Hendrickson pitched the final 2/3 innings.
Girls Prep Tennis LPC defeats Bulldogs
NEW HAVEN — Lakewood Park defeated New Haven 5-0 on Thursday. The Panthers won all three singles matches in straight sets.
Lakewood Park 5, New Haven 0
Singles: 1. Korte (LP) def. Snodgrass 6-0, 6-0. 2. Gelmetti (LP) def. Snodgrass 6-2, 6-0. 3. Crider (LP) def. Colin 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Warner-MacFarlane (LP) def. Rowland-Clark 6-1, 4-6, 10-6. 2. Kruse-Harvey (LP) def. Didion-Casiano 6-3, 6-2.
Knights sweep Lakers
LAGRANGE — East Noble started its season with a 5-0 win over Lakeland Thursday.
Kyndal Mynhier at No. 1 singles, Brooke Lindsey at No. 3 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Bree Walmsley and Ella Edwards all won in straight sets.
East Noble 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Kyndal Mynhier (EN) def. Brooklyn Olinger (LL) 6-1, 6-1. 2. Sadie Potts (EN) def. Lilly Schackow (LL) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. 3. Brooke Lindsey (EN) def. Amelia Trump (LL) 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Bree Walmsley-Ella Edwards (EN) def. Carly Rambaugh-Jeyda Brim (LL) 6-2, 6-1. 2. Maria Bona-Breanna Arnold (EN) def. Karris Romer-Sarah Smart (LL) 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3.
College Softball Trine sweeps Belles
SOUTH BEND — Trine dominated a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association doubleheader over Saint Mary’s Thursday, 25-0 and 16-1. Both games ended in five innings.
In game one, sophomore Adrienne Rosey (6-5) pitched the 12th no-hitter in program history while her Thunder offense hit five home runs. Rosey walked one and struck out 15, which is the second most in a single game in program history.
Two Trine pitchers share the record of 16 strikeouts, Bree Fuller against Hope on April 16, 2014, and Elise English versus Olivet on April 13, 2007.
Amanda Prather had two home runs, two singles, four runs scored and seven runs batted in for the Thunder. She hit a grand slam home run in the fifth inning.
Ashley Swartout reached base five times for Trine with three hits, including a home run, and two walks, scored five runs and had three RBIs. Giselle Riley also drove in three runs.
Taylor Murdock had three home runs in the twin bill for Trine (14-9, 4-0 MIAA), including two in the nightcap. Emma Beyer also homered in game one.
Murdock reached base in all four plate appearances and drove in four runs in game two. Elizabeth Koch (2-1) was the starting and winning pitcher for the Thunder, allowing three hits and striking out four.
Saint Mary’s is 6-9, 2-4.
