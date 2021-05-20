ANGOLA — It was the Angola-DeKalb tennis rivalry the way it should be in the Angola Girls Tennis Sectional final Thursday afternoon.
More often than not over the year, one team is further ahead of the other when the Hornets and the Barons meet in a sectional final. But Thursday’s final was nothing like the 5-0 Angola romp in Waterloo where the Hornets won every match in straight sets.
Other than Brea Harris making quick work of Lauren Blythe at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-1, nothing was easy for Angola. But the Hornets held strong to win 4-1 and repeat as sectional champions on Wright Courts.
“Wow! What a match!’ AHS coach Scott Hottell said. “DeKalb played so well.
“It goes back to DeKalb being really improved. It’s a rivalry with a lot of respect. (Allison) Burton and her sister played with us a couple of winters back,” he added. “The loss to Fairfield gave us a little bit of reality. We played Valpo and Dwenger in our invitational. We did not panic when DeKalb made a run at us.”
The Barons (10-9) won first sets at No. 2 singles with Burton at No. 1 doubles with junior Isabella Brunson and sophomore Maddie Hickman. The second point scored in the dual went DeKalb’s way as Evie Pepple and Kenlee Dick defeated Maren Fifer and McKenna Powers 6-3, 6-3 to tie the dual at 1.
Junior Ella Cruz made Angola sophomore standout Elina Locane earn her sweep at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-4. Cruz was like a backboard hitting the ball back and extending points, and forced Locane to make some mistakes.
“We came a long way,” DeKalb coach Payton Rhodes Yarian said. “There were a lot of 6-0, 6-0s early in the season. But we battled and gave it our all until the end. I’m proud of this team.”
However, junior Ellie Aldred at No. 2 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of senior Kaitlyn Kauffman and sophomore Allison Christman both rallied to win the final two sets to win their matches. Aldred, one of a few area girls from two years ago to return to varsity tennis roles defeated Burton 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, to clinch the sectional title for the Hornets.
“How perfect is it for Ellie to get the third point,” Hottell said. “She got off to a slow start, but we found something we could attack. We found it at 1-4 in the first set. It was too late for the first set, but it helped.”
Kauffman, whose family moved to Angola a couple of years ago from Fort Wayne, and Christman persevered, too, to win at No. 1 doubles, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
“I told Kaitlyn that this is why you’re lifting weights in January,” Hottell said. “She did a great job with her leadership. Allie showed some promise in middle school and had some put-away shots.
“I have a great bunch of kids who happen to be good tennis players.”
The Hornets (13-1) will play state-ranked Northridge in a semifinal dual of the Northridge Regional Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Raiders won their own sectional, defeating Elkhart 4-1 in the final on Thursday.
West Noble Sectional
Westview and Lakeland advanced to Saturday’s final with 5-0 semifinal wins over conference rivals. The Warriors blanked Central Noble with five straight-set victories. The Lakers won 5-0 over the host Chargers.
Westview will take on Lakeland Saturday at 10 a.m. at West Noble High School.
In other sectional action, Churubusco lost to Snider 5-0 Wednesday in a first-round dual at the Carroll Sectional.
Angola Sectional Final
Angola 4, DeKalb 1
Singles: 1. Elina Locane (A) def. Ella Cruz 6-2, 6-4. 2. Ellie Aldred (A) def. Allison Burton 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. 3. Brea Harris (A) def. Lauren Blythe 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Kaitlyn Kauffman-Allison Christman (A) def. Isabella Brunson-Maddie Hickman 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. 2. Evie Pepple-Kenlee Dick (D) def. Maren Fifer-McKenna Powers 6-3, 6-3.
West Noble Sectional Semifinals
Westview 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Rachel Imhof 6-3, 6-2. 2. Maddie Stults (WV) def. Aletha Hoover 6-0, 6-2. 3. Nicole Miller (WV) def. Sarah Pilnock 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Hallie Mast-Ella Clark (WV) def. Naomi Leffers-Lydia Replogle 6-0, 6-1. 2. Lillian Eash-Rochelle Miller (WV) def. Jacelyn Hawk-Natalie Moore 6-2, 6-0.
Lakeland 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Elizabeth Jennings (LL) def. Avery Kruger 2-6, 6-2, 6-1. 2. Lilly Schackow (LL) def. Tara Gross 6-3, 6-4. 3. Brooklynn Olinger (LL) def. Isabella Bartlett 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Laura Eicher-Amelia Trump (LL) def. Jacquelyn Macias-Padilla-Angela Pena 6-4, 6-4. 2. Jeyda Brim-Carly Rasbaugh (LL) def. Selina Marin-Ashlyn Seigel 6-3, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.