FREMONT — Fremont’s softball team advanced to the championship game of its own Class 1A sectional with a 21-0 victory over Canterbury in five innings Tuesday afternoon at Vistula Park.
The Eagles (17-11) will play Elkhart Christian in the sectional final on Thursday at 6 p.m. ECA defeated Lakewood Park 7-1 in the other semifinal on Tuesday.
In the first semifinal, Sydney Hinchcliffe and Khloe Glendening combined for a one-hit shutout for Fremont. Hinchcliffe retired all six Cavaliers she faced with three strikeouts, then Glendening pitched the final three innings to get the win.
Sammy Meyers and Jada Rhonehouse each scored four runs for FHS. Meyers also stole four bases. Rhonehouse and Hinchcliffe each had two hits.
In the second semifinal, Elkhart Christian outhit the Panthers 9-3. LPC scored its only run in the third inning.
Jimtown 10, Lakeland 3
In the first semifinal of the Class 3A Wawasee Sectional, the Jimmies scored all of their runs in the first four innings. Only four of the runs were earned as the Lakers committed seven errors.
Sophomore Abbey Brown was 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, three runs batted in and two runs scored for Jimtown (14-6). Hannah Zellers had four hits and a run.
Arianna Bustos had a hit, walks and run scored for Lakeland (11-14). Reahgan Adams doubled. Kaitlyn Keck walked twice. Cassidi Parham was the starting and losing pitcher.
