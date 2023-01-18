Prep Volleyball East Noble hires coaches for new boys volleyball team
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble school board approved of the hirings of coaches for the new East Noble High School boys volleyball team at the school board meeting on Wednesday.
Brooke Richison was approved to be the head boys volleyball coach. Knights varsity girls volleyball coach Katie Probst was approved to be the assistant boys volleyball coach.
The team will begin play this spring.
Prep Wrestling Garrett, Knights enter postseason with dual wins
Garrett ended its regular season with a 46-31 dual win at Columbia City Wednesday while East Noble defeated visiting Homestead 36-22.
The Railroaders finished this season with a dual meet record of 16-3. They wrestle in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Saturday at Eastside.
The Knights host the Northeast 8 Conference Tournament on Saturday.
In other area action Wednesday, Lakeland lost at home to Jimtown 42-33.
Prep Gymnastics Hornets prevail in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE — Angola scored 103.525 Wednesday to defeat Wayne and Fort Wayne South Side.
The Generals had 76.1, and the Archers had 47.675.
The Hornets adjusted personnel and routines in the floor exercise and still fared very well.
“I was happy with how the girls modified and performed,” Angola coach Misti Evans said. “We were able to still put together a good team score considering.”
Hornet freshman Bailey Lanoue was all-around medalist with 33.75. She was second on vault with 9.275 and placed second on the floor exercise with 8.275.
Alayna Shamp won on vault (9.5), balance beam (9.325) and on the uneven bars (8.825). Sarah Hutchins was first in the floor exercise with 8.675.
Angola 103.525, Wayne 76.1,
Fort Wayne South Side 47.675
Vault: 1. Shamp (A) 9.5, 2. Lanoue (A) 9.275, 3. Hutchins (A) 8.45, 4. S. Allen (A) 8.05.
Uneven Bars: 1. Shamp (A) 8.825, 2. Boyer (A) 8.625, 3. Lanoue (A) 7.675, 4. Gillie (SS) 7.225, 5. Hutchins (A) 6.675.
Balance Beam: 1. Shamp (A) 9.325, 2. S. Allen (A) 8.575, 3. Lanoue (A) 8.525, 4. Hutchins (A) 8.075.
Floor Exercise: 1. Hutchins (A) 8.675, 2. Lanoue (A) 8.275, 3. S. Allen (A) 7.8, 4. A. Brown (Way) 7.25, 5t. Boyer (A) and Alford (SS) 7.025.
All-Around: 1. Lanoue (A) 33.75, 2. Hutchins (A) 31.875, 3. A. Brown (Way) 27.125, 4. Alford (SS) 25.9.
Barons fall to Bruins
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb lost to Northrop Wednesday, 99.55-95.55.
Bruin Amanda Saylor was all-around medalist with 35. She also won on the balance beam with 8.825.
Prep Girls Basketball Churubusco defeats Cavaliers
FORT WAYNE — Churubusco defeated Canterbury 61-26 in a non-conference game Wednesday.
The Eagles (5-14) will host Angola today at 6 p.m. to begin a varsity girls-boys doubleheader.
College Wrestling Trine men defeat Alma
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s wrestling team defeated Alma 32-18 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association dual Thursday night at Hershey Hall.
Shaun Pratt (125 pounds), Joey Langeman (133) and Mason Custer (197) won by pin for the Thunder. Fremont’s Isaac Hawkins won by technical fall at 149, and Angola’s Jett Boots won a major decision at 141.
Trine 32, Alma 18
125 — Shaun Pratt (TU) pinned Tyler Demory, 5:00. 133 — Joey Langeman (TU) pinned Dakota Quinlan, 3:52. 141 — Jett Boots (TU) major dec. Demetrius Castillo 12-0. 149 — Isaac Hawkins (TU) tech. fall Gabe Sultzbach 18-3, 4:44. 157 — Phil Burney (TU) tech. fall Cael Dempsey 15-0, 5:09. 165 — Calvin Huggler (A) pinned Ethan Nash, 3:14. 174 — Eddie Williams (A) dec. John Browning 7-4. 184 — Will Vernier (A) dec. Andrew Williamson 6-5. 197 — Mason Custer (TU) pinned Colin Fluharty, 4:31. 285 — Joe Maier (A) pinned Andrew Captain, 5:47.
College Basketball Trine men win at Alma
ALMA, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s basketball team shot 63% from the floor (34-54) Wednesday night in defeating Alma 80-60 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game at Art Smith Arena.
The Thunder (15-1, 5-0 MIAA) held the Scots to 33% shooting from the floor (20-61).
East Noble graduate Brent Cox led Trine with 23 points and five rebounds. Connor Jones and Emmanuel Megnanglo each had 14 points. Megnanglo also had eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Jones also had seven boards and five assists.
Connor Riley had 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Alma (4-12, 1-4).
The Thunder remained tied for first in the MIAA with Calvin. The Knights visit the MTI Center Saturday for a 3 p.m. tip.
Miscellaneous Sporting events’ impact discussed on Trine podcast
ANGOLA — Visit Fort Wayne sports sales manager Jazmin Zavala was the guest in the newest episode of Trine University’s Center for Sports Studies podcast.
Zavala talks to podcast host Brandon Podgorski about her day-to-day responsibilities, the economic and cultural impact large sporting events have on Fort Wayne, and how the bidding process works to secure these events.
After a career in sales and customer service, Zavala now uses her skills to help attract large sporting events to Fort Wayne, like the NCAA Division III men’s basketball championship. She identifies potential sporting events that Fort Wayne could host and works with multiple partners, from facilities to hotels, to make it happen.
The podcast is available at css.transistor.fm as well as on platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.
Middle School Basketball Baron 8th grade boys win last 3
DeKalb’s eighth grade boys basketball won three of the last four games over the last week and a half.
On Tuesday, the Barons defeated Leo 36-19 in their regular season finale. DeKalb (13-2) played very well defensively and that generated offense.
On Saturday, DeKalb won its own invitational, defeating Summit in the semifinal 49-16 and East Noble in the championship game 53-29. The Baron defense played well and everybody contributed on offense.
On Jan. 10, DeKalb lost to New Haven 35-34. The Barons came back from a nine-point deficit at halftime to tie it with around a minute left. But the Bulldogs pulled out the victory.
DeKalb will open conference tournament play at home on Tuesday.
EN 6th grade girls sweep Angola
The East Noble sixth grade girls basketball teams defeated Angola Tuesday night, 39-6 in the “A” game and 25-2 in the “B” game.
In the “A” game, the Knights had 11 points from Kennedy David, 10 from Sydnee Hillier and six points each from Stella Hanson and Cara Smith. EN forced 15 Angola turnovers.
In the “B” contest, Brie Reece paced East Noble with 12 points. Maddison Parker had eight points and Makenzi DePew scored five.
