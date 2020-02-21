INDIANAPOLIS – Four area wrestlers are guaranteed place finishes in the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Finals after winning first-round matches Friday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Seniors Isiah Levitz from Prairie Heights, Clayton Fielden from Garrett and Dominic Heath from Churubusco will wrestle today along with East Noble sophomore Aidan Sprague.
Levitz bounced back from falling behind 4-0 after being taken down and being put on his back for a brief time by Chesterton senior Nick Winland at 170 pounds. Levitz got the pin in 1 minute, 39 seconds. It was a rematch of a semifinal match that took place in the Mishawaka Al Smith Classic in late December.
“I was taken down, but you got to keep going,” Levitz said. “It’s still the match. You can not get rattled.
“I didn’t change much. They watched film on me and took away my go-to move. But you still got to go out and wrestle.”
Levitz stayed undefeated at 41-0 and will face Columbus East junior Samuel Morrill (30-5) in a quarterfinal match this morning.
Like Levitz, Fielden will place again after placing last year. The Railroader handled Rushville senior Marcus Malson by technical fall 18-3 in 4:31 at 160. Fielden improved to 40-1 and will wrestle Bloomington South junior Tristan Ruhlman in the quarterfinals.
At 120, Heath started well, but had to hang on at the end to beat Merrillville junior Malik Hall 7-5. Heath led 6-3 after two periods and avoided being taken down in the final 20 seconds as Hall attempted to tie.
“A little nerves got to him,” Eagles coach Josh Kimmel said. “When he just wrestles and let’s go of the nerves, he’s extremely difficult to beat.
“Dom handled the day real well. I’m very happy with him.”
Heath (35-1) will wrestle Westfield senior Carson Eldred (40-2) in the quarterfinals.
Sprague picked up his first state finals victory in his second straight state appearance. He won at 113 by technical fall over Valparaiso sophomore Stefan Vitello 15-0 in 4:59.
Sprague (34-2) will take on Sullivan freshman Lane Gilbert (36-1) in a quarterfinal match this morning. The second day of wrestling will start today at 9:30 a.m.
The season ended for five area wrestlers.
Angola senior Jett Boots could not get anything going in his 120 opening match against Kankakee Valley freshman Cole Solomey, falling by a 7-0 decision. Boots finished with a 36-5 record this season, and finished his prep career at 143-32.
Garrett’s Hayden Brady and Colton Weimer lost close matches.
The freshman Brady led most of the match at 106, but could not hold off Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter freshman Joshua Johnson in the third period. Johnson cradled Brady and pinned the Railroader in 5:55. Brady ended his season at 35-6.
At 113, Weimer overcame a tough, physical freshman in Nam Doan from Lake Central to draw close late in the second period, getting an escape and a takedown to make it a 4-3 match. Doan got a reversal midway through the third and defeated Weimer 6-4. Weimer ended his season at 33-8.
Eastside junior Lane Burns (28-9) was pinned by Brownsburg senior Drake Campbell (38-1) in 1:19 at 138. East Noble’s Keegan Malott (30-6) was pinned in one minute by undefeated Indianapolis Roncalli freshman Bryce Lowery (37-0) at 106.
