ALBION — DeKalb’s unified track and field team led area squads in the Central Noble Sectional Saturday with a fifth-place finish.
The Barons scored 96 points. The host Cougars were eighth with 81, and East Noble was ninth with 77 points.
Elkhart won the sectional with 132 points. Carroll eked past Fort Wayne North Side for second, 114-112. All three of those teams qualified for the Kokomo Regional, which will be held this coming Saturday.
At CN this past Saturday, DeKalb was led by two sectional champions, Mitch Snyder in the mixed 100-meter dash in 12.18 seconds and the girls’ 4-by-100 relay team in 1 minute, 8.38 seconds. the team included Emily Bain, Rebecca Sullivan, Gracie Kline and Akita Walker.
The Barons were 2-3 in the mixed long jump with Korbin Gillian the sectional runner-up at 17 feet, 10 inches and Nick Dove in third at 16-9.
DeKalb’s Braylon Meyer was fourth in the mixed 400 in 59.13 seconds. The Barons were also fourth in the boys’ 4-by-100 relay in 55.12 seconds with the team of Colin Bullock, Snyder, Krue Nagel and Landon Armstrong.
The Knights were second in the girls’ 4-by-100 relay in 1:09.25 with the team of Morgan Davis, Paige Hart, Kali Cox and Jasmine Dodson. There were third in the boys’ 4-by-100 relay with the quartet of Jack Coleman, Michael Castillo, Josh Clauson and Omar Castillo finishing in 53.19 seconds.
EN also had three fifth-place finishes from Kane Sibert in the mixed 100 in 13.32 seconds, Sawyer Shank in the mixed 400 in 1:00.25, and Tyson Reinbold in the mixed shot put at 42-3.75.
The Cougars were led by the girls’ 4-by-100 team placing sixth in 1:17.21. That team included Paige Boots, Anna Bodie, Emily Reber and McKenlee Jones.
Also for Central Noble, Tyler Steele was ninth in the mixed 400 in 1:03.12 and 12th in the mixed long jump at 14-9.75. Joshua Sexton was 13th in the mixed 100 in 14.42 seconds.
Central Noble Unified Track & Field Sectional
Saturday’s results
Team Scores
1. Elkhart 132 points, 2. Carroll 114, 3. Fort Wayne North Side 112, 4. NorthWood 98, 5. DeKalb 96, 6. Columbia City 91, 7. Homestead 87, 8. Central Noble 81, 9. East Noble 77, 10. Warsaw 66, 11. Norwell 65, 12. LaVille 61, 13. Goshen 59, 14. Wawasee 54, 15. New Haven 32, 16. Adams Central 16.
Event results
Girls 4-by-100-meter relay — 1. DeKalb (Bain, R. Sullivan, G. Kline, Walker) 1:08.38, 2. East Noble (Mo. Davis, P. Hart, K. Cox, Dodson) 1:09.25, 3. F.W. North Side 1:09.55, 4. Elkhart 1:15.12, 6. Central Noble (P. Boots, Bodie, Reber, M. Jones) 1:17.21.
Boys 4-by-100 relay — 1. Carroll (Le, M. Livingston, C. Wilson, B. Smith) 51.64, 2. Homestead 53.07, 3. East Noble (Coleman, M. Castillo, Clauson, O. Castillo) 53.19, 4. DeKalb (Bullock, M. Snyder, K. Nagel, L. Armstrong) 55.12.
Mixed 100 — 1. M. Snyder (DK) 12.18, 2. Le (Car) 12.39, 3. Shepherd (CC) 12.44, 4. A. Bane (Car) 12.53, 5. K. Sibert (EN) 13.32, 13. J. Sexton (CN) 14.42, 14. Neeley (DK) 14.56, 22. Eling (EN) 15.74, 26. R. Peters (CN) 16.24, 29. Daub (DK) 17.07, 39. P. Boots (CN) 19.98, 45. Clauson (EN) 23.63, 51. B. Moore (DK) 42.66, 52. Maxton (CN) 1:02.30.
Mixed 400 — 1. Mullett (CC) 55.50, 2. V. Bane (Car) 57.92, 3. Powell (Waw) 58.12, 4. B. Meyer (DK) 59.13, 5. Shank (EN) 1:00.25, 9. Steele (CN) 1:03.12, 17. Butcher (DK) 1:08.71, 20. Stein (EN) 1:11.56, 23. R. Johnson (EN) 1:13.29, 31. R. Peters (CN) 1:22.56, 35. Boehmer (DK) 1:25.54.
Mixed long jump — 1. Momoh (Car) 18-2.5, 2. Gillian (DK) 17-10, 3. N. Dove (DK) 16-9, 4. Augenstein (Car) 16-5.5, 7. Stokes (EN) 15-6.5, 11. B. Meyer (DK) 15-1, 12. Steele (CN) 14-9.75, 23. N. Getts (EN) 11-3.75, 32. J. Sexton (CN) 10-7.5, 36. M. Smith (DK) 9-11, 42. Dodson (EN) 6-5.25.
Mixed shot put — 1. Barcalow (Car) 47-1.75, 2. Jellison (Elk) 45-3.75, 3. E. Thomas (Gsh) 43-1.5, 4. L. Miller (Elk) 42-8.25, 5. Reinbold (EN) 42-3.75, 7. L. Armstrong (DK) 36-8.75, 11. L. Cook (EN) 33-6.75, 17. Butcher (DK) 30-10.75, 18. Aa. Phillips (CN) 30-8.25, 28. Amialtepec (CN) 25-5, 30. Neeley (DK) 24-6.75, 33. M. Castillo (EN) 23-0.5, 35. Pike (CN) 22-7.25, 36. M. Jones (CN) 22-1.25, 45. Steckley (DK) 19-0.25, 53. Kumfer (EN) 13-4.75.
